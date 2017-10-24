Local Gov’t Commissioners sworn-in

– Chair and vice-chair to be selected

Despite threatening non-cooperation with Government across the country, the opposition People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C)’s nominees were among the eight Local Government Commissioners (LGCs) sworn-in by President David Granger at State House yesterday.

Among those taking the oath of office as Guyana’s first-ever Local Government Commissioners to oversee Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and municipalities, were former Region 10 chairman, Mortimer Mingo; former Region Four chairman, Clement Corlette; senior executive of the Alliance For Change, Marlon Williams; educator, Joan Ann Romascindo; union leader, Andrew Garnett; former Town Clerk of Georgetown, Carol Sooba, and former government ministers, Norman Whittaker and Clinton Collymore.

President Granger stated that the swearing-in of the commissioners signifies the administration’s commitment to good governance, respect for the Constitution, the reinforcement of local democracy and regulating the management of communities and neighbourhoods.

He said local governance is an essential element of democracy through the involvement of as many persons as possible in the development of their communities.

“The establishment of the Local Government Commission and the oversight it will provide over the local Government system will safeguard; will strengthen; and will promote these objectives. The local government commission, therefore, can provide for the autonomy of local democratic governments in accordance with the constitution,” President Granger stated.

“The establishment of the local government commission ensures further that our Constitution and the rights which it protects are respected. I pledge to ensure that institutions mandated by our Constitution will continue to be honoured.”

Apart from oversight, the Commissioners have the power to monitor, investigate and carry out disciplinary actions where necessary against the NDCs and municipalities.

Essentially, the Commissioners ensure a shift in oversight power from the Minister of Communities. President Granger said the Commissioners will prevent the unlawful executive and political intrusion into the work of local Government organs and will promote greater efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of public services to citizens and their communities.

The LGCs were charged by the President to execute a code of service which will encompass accountability, dignity, diligence, duty, honour, integrity, loyalty, objectivity, responsibility and transparency.

The Commissioners were challenged to protect local democracy, which President Granger stated was restored via the local government elections, which were held on March 18, 2016.

The President noted that government’s commitment to good governance is evident by the appointment of the Ombudsman, Public Service Appellant Tribunal, Public Procurement Commission, Judicial Service Commission, and more recently, the chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

PPP/C COMMISSIONERS

The Local Government Commission Act, Number 18 of 2013 allows for the establishment of a LGC appointed by the President. Under the Act, three members are directly appointed by the President, one by the Minister after consultation with the Local Democratic Organs, one member nominated by unions operating in the local government sector through a consultative process by the Parliamentary Committee on Appointments and approved by Parliament, and three nominated by the Leader of the Opposition after consultation with other parliamentary parties.

The President’s appointees are Mingo, Corlette and Romascindo while the Opposition-nominated members of the commission are Sooba, Whittaker and Collymore. Garnett represents the unions, while Williams is the appointee of Minister of Communities, Mr. Ronald Bulkan.

Given the fallout from the President’s unilateral appointment of retired Justice James Patterson as GECOM Chair and the PPP/C’s promise of non-cooperation, it was surprising to see the nominees from the opposition appearing at State House for the swearing-in ceremony.

Whittaker, a former Local Government Minister under the PPP/C administration, told Kaieteur News that he received no instruction to stay away from the ceremony.

Minister Bulkan said that for now, the commission will hold meetings at the Ministry of Communities boardroom. Among the first things on the agenda for the commissioners is to select a chair and vice chairpersons. They will also have to decide on an operational budget for 2018 and the hiring of a secretary.