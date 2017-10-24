Jagdeo think he is president fuh select de GECOM chairman

Old people have a saying. “You know wha you got; you don’t know wha you gun get.” People does sit down and wish fuh all kind of thing. When nuff of dem get de thing is only then dem does realize the headache.

Li’l children does end up in this situation most of de time. Dem see people eating something and dem want to eat it. Next thing you know, dem crying. That is wha happen to Jagdeo. He and de PPP get vex wid Surujbally because he fire dem chief scamp in de GECOM.

When that happen dem couldn’t do nutten, suh dem sit down and grumble. Is when dem lose de election that dem realize that dem want a new GECOM Chairman. Dem picket Surujbally. Some go to pandit fuh him and couple people go to obeah man.

Dem boys seh Suruj couldn’t sleep nuff nights and when he do sleep he use to see de people holding pickets. In de end he lef de wuk. When that happen, Jagdeo and ee party had big celebration. But dem had to get a replacement. Jagdeo start mekking joke wid de thing. He put up a list wid all he friends’ name and expect Soulja Bai to pick one.

Soulja Bai mek him produce three list because by de time de third list mek up, Jagdeo realize that de joke was over. Now Jagdeo get rid of Suruj and got to deal wid Patto and he don’t want Patto. Dem boys seh is another round of picketing again. De only difference is that old people does sleep sound.

Wha dem boys realize is that Jagdeo calling nuff shots. He still think he is de president because is de president does select de GECOM Chairman. He ain’t selecting Patto, suh Soulja Bai got to find another one.

And dem boys see how some people spreading false information. One man tell de Chat-3 that Patto was earning $800,000 a month. Without checking, de Chat-3 run wid that news. He coulda ask anybody wukking in de office. But he swallow de trap. De writ wha he file mek de same statement and Soulja Bai smiling. It gun be fun in de court.

Talk half and de Patto saga ain’t done yet.