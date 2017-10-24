GCC and TSC register wins

Georgetown Cricket Club and Transport Sports Club registered victories when the Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society second division 40-over tournament continued last weekend.

On Sunday at DCC, GCC beat the home team by four wickets. DCC batted first and scored 121 al out in 27.2 overs. N. Beaton made 40, Alphius Bookie 32 and Dennis Squires 16. Devon Lord claimed 4-9, Chetram Persaud 3-33 and Deonarine Seegobin 2-26. GCC responded with 122-6 with Marlon Persaud scoring 38 not out and Chetram Persaud 18; Steven Sankar had 2-38.

At Eve Leary, Transport SC overcame Police by four wickets. Police took first strike and scored 205 all out in 39 overs. Andrew Lyght Jr made 61, Alex Algoo 37 and Reginald Rodrigues 26; Rafael Singh claimed 3-39, Shaun Massiah 3-45 and Kevin Ross 2-34. TSC replied with 208-6 in 36.2 overs. Charwayne Mc Pherson got 49 not out, Ryan Hemraj made 48 and Akeem Redman 24; Kelvin Leitch had 2-35.

At Malteenoes SC, Transport SC beat Guyana Defence Force by 27 runs. TSC batted first and posted 281-9. Chemroy Kendall got 49, Jamaul Wilson 38, Charwayne Mc Pherson 37, Rafael Singh 32 not out, Devaughn Nandan 31 and Anthony Antonio 21; Nicdteo Nester grabbed 4-59, Kwame Crosse 2-54 and Jermain Moe 2-47. Guyana Defence Force responded with 264 all out in 38.5 overs. Leon Andrews stroked 101 and Nestor slammed 84; Oslyn Batson bagged 4-36 and Antonio 2-38.

(Zaheer Mohamed)