Latest update October 24th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

East Bank pedestrian overpasses on schedule for Nov. deadline

Oct 24, 2017 News 0

Contractors installing rails on the pedestrian overpass at Providence.

The East Bank Demerara pedestrian overpasses at Houston, Peter’s Hall, Eccles, Providence and Diamond, are closer to becoming a reality.
Speaking with the Department of Public Information, (DPI), Project Manager (ag), Donor Programmes (Ministry of Public Infrastructure) Mark Greene, explained that works are rapidly moving apace, and are on schedule for the November deadline.
Greene explained that works completed thus far include provision of all bonds, insurances, guarantees, mobilisation, permanent relocation of utilities and site clearance.
Foundation works including piling, pile caps, concrete slabs, fabrication and erection of superstructure, stairways and landings (ongoing) and a revetment at Diamond and installation of main overpass structure are complete, along with a canopy at the Providence site.
Earlier in the year, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon had announced that a US$364,000 contract was awarded for the pedestrian overpass at Diamond and a US$1M contract for those at Houston, Peter’s Hall and at Eccles.
The construction of the overpasses at Houston, Eccles and Peter’s Hall were awarded to B & J Civil Works, while those at Providence and Diamond were given to S. Jagmohan Hardware.
When completed, government says that the pedestrian overpasses will not only eliminate congestion on the East Bank Demerara highway, which is among the busiest in the country, but will also keep pedestrians safe.
The overpass projects are part of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s efforts to improve road safety countrywide.

More in this category

Sports

Chase nearing hundred, Windies eyeing win

Chase nearing hundred, Windies eyeing win

Oct 24, 2017

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Roston Chase was within touching distance of a fourthTest hundred as West Indies carved out a lead in excess of 400 runs to increase their stranglehold on the opening Test...
Read More
Thousands participate in the GTT Pinktober inaugural 5k/10k Walk/Run

Thousands participate in the GTT Pinktober...

Oct 24, 2017

GCC and TSC register wins

GCC and TSC register wins

Oct 24, 2017

Day of horseracing to be held for charity

Day of horseracing to be held for charity

Oct 24, 2017

Well Teen, Nauth Motor Spares, Trophy Stall, Tropical Spring U13 cricket… Ramsammy, Deonarain, Arthur, Yearwood are top performers

Well Teen, Nauth Motor Spares, Trophy Stall,...

Oct 24, 2017

Stunning Dottin century hands Windies clean sweep

Stunning Dottin century hands Windies clean

Oct 24, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]