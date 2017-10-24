East Bank pedestrian overpasses on schedule for Nov. deadline

Latest update October 24th, 2017 12:59 AM
The East Bank Demerara pedestrian overpasses at Houston, Peter’s Hall, Eccles, Providence and Diamond, are closer to becoming a reality.
Speaking with the Department of Public Information, (DPI), Project Manager (ag), Donor Programmes (Ministry of Public Infrastructure) Mark Greene, explained that works are rapidly moving apace, and are on schedule for the November deadline.
Greene explained that works completed thus far include provision of all bonds, insurances, guarantees, mobilisation, permanent relocation of utilities and site clearance.
Foundation works including piling, pile caps, concrete slabs, fabrication and erection of superstructure, stairways and landings (ongoing) and a revetment at Diamond and installation of main overpass structure are complete, along with a canopy at the Providence site.
Earlier in the year, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon had announced that a US$364,000 contract was awarded for the pedestrian overpass at Diamond and a US$1M contract for those at Houston, Peter’s Hall and at Eccles.
The construction of the overpasses at Houston, Eccles and Peter’s Hall were awarded to B & J Civil Works, while those at Providence and Diamond were given to S. Jagmohan Hardware.
When completed, government says that the pedestrian overpasses will not only eliminate congestion on the East Bank Demerara highway, which is among the busiest in the country, but will also keep pedestrians safe.
The overpass projects are part of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s efforts to improve road safety countrywide.
Oct 24, 2017BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Roston Chase was within touching distance of a fourthTest hundred as West Indies carved out a lead in excess of 400 runs to increase their stranglehold on the opening Test...
Oct 24, 2017
Oct 24, 2017
Oct 24, 2017
Oct 24, 2017
Oct 24, 2017
As I write, the debate is raging intensely on President Granger’s selection of the GECOM chairman without adhering to the... more
In a recent interview with this newspaper, the former Prime Minister of Guyana, Hamilton Green, was unapologetic about the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]