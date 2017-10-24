Double murder accused/two-time escapee appears in court

Forty-three year-old Rickford La Fleur, who was considered to be one of Guyana’s most wanted criminals, and for whom a wanted bulletin was issued, is back in prison in Guyana, after he was deported from neighbouring Suriname where he was serving time in jail.

La Fleur, called Rickford Williams or Rickford Sabola, Bragga or Rastaman, was wanted in Guyana for two counts of murder, escaping from the New Amsterdam Prison twice, and possession of a large quantity of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

La Fleur, who also has a number of addresses including Circle Street, Skeldon, Vryheid’s Lust Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, Smithfield, New Amsterdam and Canje River, appeared yesterday in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore on a charge of murder.

It is alleged that on May 1st, 2011, at the New Amsterdam prison, while being an inmate of the said institution, he murdered Sebastian Cleto, who was also a prisoner at the time. He was not required to plead.

La Fleur was remanded to jail until December 8th, when the matter is expected to continue.

La Fleur first came to notoriety during November 2010. He is accused of murder committed on Cleveland Hetmyer called ‘Water Dog’ 33 of High Dam Angoy’s Avenue. Hetmyer was shot to death reportedly during a confrontation with the suspect and another man at Silverballi Gutter, some 90 miles up the Canje River, on November 4, 2010. The man’s body, with bullet wounds to the leg and ribcage, was recovered in a boat floating in the Canje River.

La Fleur was nabbed at a backtrack crossing in March 2011 with 2 kilograms of cocaine and 600 grams of cannabis in his possession

While in prison awaiting trial on the murder, narcotics and escaping from lawful custody charges, he was charged with the murder of Sebastian Cleto. Cleto, who was rendered unconscious due to an injury to the head, was rushed to the New Amsterdam hospital before being transferred to the ICU of the Georgetown Hospital where he subsequently died.

La Fleur escaped again in June 2011 along with three others – Kevin ‘Long hair’ Narine, who has since been nabbed in Suriname and is serving time; Vijay Seenarine, of Little India, Skeldon, Corentyne and Vindoo Gopaul who was another two-time escapee, incarcerated for killing is father. They were all recaptured.

During the 2011 escape, the men broke out from their cells at about 02:30 hrs. They used a cement sling to climb down the side of the wall before ripping a hole in the fence and making good their escape. That episode was captured on camera.

La Fleur was subsequently arrested in Suriname where he served a four-year sentence for robbery under arms.