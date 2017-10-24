Day of horseracing to be held for charity

An additional horserace meeting has been added to the horseracing calendar in

Guyana. It is the brainchild of a man who is involved in the Guyanese horseracing community.

Pastor Quaicy Henry along with his brother Keyno and Eon Blackman are part of a government appointed not for profit programme named #28 Bush Lot In Action. The one day meet will be held on Sunday, the 5th of November at the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club located in Alness, East Berbice – Corentyne. All proceeds from the event will go to that charity.

Six races will be offered up headed by horses classified H & Lower. Prize money for the race will be $450,000 to be contested at 7 Furlongs. Also on the card will be races styled for the J & Lower class with a total purse of $318,750 going 6 Furlongs, K & Lower total purse $225,000 at 5 Furlongs, L1 & Lower total purse $187,500 at 5 Furlongs, L2 & Lower for a total purse $150,000 at 5 Furlongs and an Unclassified event with a total purse of $75,000 going 5 Furlongs.

The entry box will close on Sunday, the 29th of October. No late entries will be accepted. All races will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority.

Horsemen who wish to enter can do so by contacting any of the following officials: Eon

664-5922, Keyno 690-4276, Quaicy 603-1027, Fazal 657-1070, Nikita 662-4668, Dennis

640-6396 or T. Jagdeo 618-7278.

Proceeds from the race meeting will go to fund a playground restoration project on the grounds of the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club and Sports Complex. The refurbishment was already a work in progress but was halted due to heavy rains that flooded the property. Henry said “in the past the facilities were made available for a group of churches for fellowship and sporting events. The goal is to make it accessible once again.” Pastor Henry also said, “It must be noted that we ran a similar race meeting last year and it was successful.”

The nonprofit #28 Bush Lot In Action has been feeding kids at a nearby primary school.

In December, they will feed and provide gifts to about 200 kids during the 3rd annual Christmas Tree Light Up.

(Scott Ramnarine)