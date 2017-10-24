CXC identifies seven Guyanese students for top awards – QC’s Michael Bhopaul secures four

Guyana has made history at the level of the Caribbean Examinations Council [CXC] and it isn’t merely for producing the top regional performer at the 2017 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate [CSEC] examination.

In fact, this year CXC has named seven Guyanese students to receive awards for outstanding performances at both CSEC and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination [CAPE].

While it comes as no surprise that Guyana’s Michael Bhopaul of Queen’s College is this year’s Most Outstanding Overall regional CSEC performer, it certainly wasn’t anticipated that he was going to be eligible for three more top CXC awards as well.

According to information released by the Ministry of Education yesterday, Bhopaul, who has turned out to be the student with the highest number of grade ones at the 2017 CSEC examination, will also be the recipient of awards for being the Most Outstanding in Sciences, Most Outstanding in Business and Most Outstanding in Technical Vocational.

Bhopaul was able to secure 25 grade one passes. When the results were first released earlier this year, Bhopaul’s performance reflected 24 grade one passes and one grade two.

Among the subjects that he secured grade one passes in are: Mathematics, Additional Mathematics, English A, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Human and Social Biology, Integrated Science, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Office Administration, Economics, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Information Technology, Social Studies, Caribbean History, Geography, Technical Drawing, Industrial Technology, Spanish, French, Food and Nutrition, Home Economic Management and Agricultural Science (Double Award).

Certain that he did not deserve a grade two in English B, Bhopaul decided to make an appeal for CXC to have his score reviewed. Indeed his performance warranted a grade one.

His performance has essentially allowed QC – which has for years been regarded the country’s premier educational institution – to maintain a trend of outstanding performances at both the national and regional level.

Just last year it was QC’s Kayshav Tewari who was named the country’s regional top performer. In 2014 it was QC’s Elisa Hamilton achieving that identical feat.

Also eligible for a top CSEC performance award this year is yet another QC student – Rawletta Barrow – who will be receiving an award for being the Most Outstanding performer in Humanities. Aasim Baksh of St. Stanislaus College will receive an award for Best Short Story produced for the 2017 CSEC.

For her performance at the 2017 CAPE, Shannon Woodroffe of Queen’s College will be the recipient of an award for Most Outstanding in Natural Sciences and another for Most Outstanding in Mathematics. St. Rose’s High School student, Shawn Shewram, will receive an award for Most Outstanding in Business Studies and an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants [ACCA] award for his exceptional performance in Accounting at the CAPE level.

The ACCA award was birthed through a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that facilitated the establishment of mutual co-operation between CXC and the ACCA.

Atiqah Roshandin, also a student of QC, will receive an ACCA award for her performance in the Principles of Accounts examination at the CSEC level.

Further, Eion Jotis of New Amsterdam Multilateral School will receive a Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI)/CXC award for Outstanding Performance in Agricultural Science [Double Award] at the CSEC level.

The information relating to the top regional performers was communicated to the Ministry of Education by Registrar of CXC, Mr. Glenroy Cumberbatch.

In a statement issued yesterday, it was revealed that “The Ministry of Education is proud to announce that seven Guyanese students will be receiving awards from CXC for their exceptional performance in the May/June 2017 CSEC examinations and CAPE.”

The CXC awards ceremony will be held on Thursday December 14, 2017 in St. Kitts at the Marriott Resort and, according to information released by the Ministry, CXC will be responsible for air travel and hotel accommodation for the students as well as , and will facilitate courtesy calls and visits to places of interest.

Meanwhile, the Ministry revealed that with regards to the May/June 2018 sitting of the CSEC examination, registration forms can be obtained at the Examinations Division, QC’s College Compound and at the Regional Education Offices in Regions One, Two, Five, Six, Seven, Nine and 10.

The closing date for the return of registration forms to the Examinations Division is Friday, November 17, 2017 and the examinations are scheduled to be held from May 7, 2018 to June 9, 2018.