Businessman whose car broke down shoots would-be teen robber

Oct 24, 2017

A would-be teen robber appeared to have picked the wrong victim last Sunday night. He is now nursing a bullet wound and thanking his lucky stars.
According to police, the 17-year-old suspect of ‘D’ Field Sophia, Georgetown was shot in the left thigh, and is receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Police said that a 40-year-old city businessman had stopped at the Turkeyen Public Road, East Coast Demerara, around 21:30hrs on Sunday after his vehicle had developed mechanical problems. Seeing the man’s dilemma, the teen seized the opportunity to pounce, but was shot for his efforts. Police said the businessman is a licenced firearm holder.
The suspect is under guard at the hospital and an investigation is in progress.

