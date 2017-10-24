Bisram’s mother detained for alleged witness tampering

– home of victim’s uncle shot at

As the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) continues into the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt, the mother of fugitive businessman Marcus Bisram, was yesterday arrested at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

A police source disclosed that the woman, Sharmilla Inderjali, was arrested for attempting to pervert the course of justice in connection with the murder of Narinedatt, a carpenter of Number 70 Village.

According to information received, Inderjali attempted to persuade witnesses in the murder PI to recant their stories.

Inderjali was questioned and subsequently released on $100,000 station bail.

Police were reportedly looking for Inderjali after a 21-year-old witness was also arrested on Saturday on allegations of witness tampering.

Inderjali’s arrest came one a day after prominent attorney-at-law Chandra Sohan was also arrested at his home on allegations of witness tampering.

Kaieteur News understands that the investigators arrested Sohan based on statements they received from the detained witness.

The eyewitness reportedly identified an individual in the legal fraternity whom he claimed influenced him to persuade another witness to also change his story.

Bisram’s mother was previously charged for attempting to suppress evidence by offering a $4M bribe to one of the detectives attached to the Major Crimes Unit, at Eve Leary, police headquarters.

It was reported that she turned up at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). She along with Maryanne Lionel, 25, a bank teller attached to Republic Bank, also of Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, were arrested during a sting operation.

They appeared before the Chief Magistrate and were charged for willfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

It was alleged that on November 19, at Eve Leary, Georgetown, they contacted a Detective Corporal and offered him $4M in cash to forgo charges against the four murder accused, who were at the time in custody pending investigation into the matter.

The two women pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded to jail.

Bisram is alleged to have late last year, ordered the murder of Narinedatt, a carpenter who grew up with him. This was after the carpenter slapped the businessman who allegedly made sexual advances on him. The carpenter was dumped away from the party house, in Berbice, and the scene arranged to look as if there was a hit-and-run accident.

The cover-up was said to have involved police ranks, some of whom were present at the party.

However, Narinedatt’s family insisted that it was not an accident and police opened an investigation. Several persons were charged.

But by then, Bisram was already in the US.

The Government of Guyana requested that Bisram be extradited to face a court trial. He was arrested at his beach front property on July 4, last, and following extradition proceedings, has been ordered by a New York court to be sent back. He has been handed over to US Marshals pending some legal procedures.

Meanwhile, right in Berbice, over the weekend, the home of one of the relatives of Narinedatt was reportedly shot at Sunday night.

According to Abdul Shaffiq, an uncle of Narinedatt, he had just retired to bed around 18:30 hours at his Number 70 Village home. He stated that after dozing off, he awoke to gunshots sometime around 20:30 hrs.

“We had blackout like about half past seven, but like around half past eight, I hear three gunshot side of my house…after the gunshot I heard a vehicle and a motorbike drive off,” Shaffiq said.

He stated that he immediately contacted the police. He disclosed that he suspects someone, but assured that he is not scared. He has since lodged an official report at the Springlands Police Station on the matter.

“I want to let the people know who did it, the Major Crimes Unit will be on your backs. I am not afraid of you. I am not scared. If they kill me, the matter will still go on.”

In July, last, a farmer was arrested for allegedly shooting at the house of one of the key witnesses in the murder trial of Narinedatt.

In 2016, Pooja Pitam, wife of the murdered Narinedatt, along two other relatives, alleged they received death threats from relatives/associates of Bisram.

Also in 2016, a knife was reportedly left on the window of a cousin of Narinedatt. All the matters were reported to the police.

There has been continuous drama with the Faiyaz Narinedatt murder case, with several persons being arrested for witness tampering and attempting to pervert the course of justice.