Anna Regina Secondary closed following bee infestation

The Anna Regina Secondary remained closed yesterday, as it was discovered that the school had been infested by a swarm of African Bees.

According to information received, the discovery was made by a staff sometime between 08:00 hrs and 08:30 hrs. It was discovered that the building [Academic Block], was infested by a swarm of bees, believed to be of the Africanized origin. For the safety of the students, the school was declared closed by senior Education officials. Students were subsequently forced to return home for the sake of their own safety.

The school immediately called in a bee specialist, who exterminated the bees last night. As such school is expected to return to normal today.

The Anna Regina Secondary, which is currently an ‘A’ level School on the Essequibo Coast, has more than 1200 students presently enrolled. Yesterday’s incident, however, was not the first, as there have been reported cases over the past few years of bee infestation.