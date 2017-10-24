Anna Regina Secondary closed following bee infestation

Latest update October 24th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Anna Regina Secondary remained closed yesterday, as it was discovered that the school had been infested by a swarm of African Bees.
According to information received, the discovery was made by a staff sometime between 08:00 hrs and 08:30 hrs. It was discovered that the building [Academic Block], was infested by a swarm of bees, believed to be of the Africanized origin. For the safety of the students, the school was declared closed by senior Education officials. Students were subsequently forced to return home for the sake of their own safety.
The school immediately called in a bee specialist, who exterminated the bees last night. As such school is expected to return to normal today.
The Anna Regina Secondary, which is currently an ‘A’ level School on the Essequibo Coast, has more than 1200 students presently enrolled. Yesterday’s incident, however, was not the first, as there have been reported cases over the past few years of bee infestation.
Oct 24, 2017BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Roston Chase was within touching distance of a fourthTest hundred as West Indies carved out a lead in excess of 400 runs to increase their stranglehold on the opening Test...
Oct 24, 2017
Oct 24, 2017
Oct 24, 2017
Oct 24, 2017
Oct 24, 2017
As I write, the debate is raging intensely on President Granger’s selection of the GECOM chairman without adhering to the... more
In a recent interview with this newspaper, the former Prime Minister of Guyana, Hamilton Green, was unapologetic about the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]