Persaud guides Everest Masters to 9-wkt win over Guyana Foundation UK

Latest update October 23rd, 2017 12:56 AM
Essequibo’s Basil Persaud struck a fine century as host Everest Masters defeated Guyana Foundation UK by nine wickets when the teams collided in a 30-over fixture played on Friday last.
Batting first, Guyana UK Foundation managed 189-8. Navindra Singh struck 88, while Navin Persaud made 38 and Patrick Khan 22; Rohan Sarjoo claimed 3-22, Rakesh Gangaram 2-17 and Johnny Azeez 2-31.
Everest Masters responded with 192-1. Persaud clobbered 13 fours and two sixes in his unbeaten innings, while Hemraj Garbarran scored 57 not out with seven fours. Persaud was given the man-of-the-match award while the tourist presented a plaque to Everest CC in honour of former life member of the club David Selochan, while the host handed over a similar prize to the visitors, compliments of Trophy Stall.
Oct 23, 2017
Oct 23, 2017
Oct 23, 2017
Oct 23, 2017
Oct 23, 2017
