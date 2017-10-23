Latest update October 23rd, 2017 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Persaud guides Everest Masters to 9-wkt win over Guyana Foundation UK

Oct 23, 2017 Sports 0

Essequibo’s Basil Persaud struck a fine century as host Everest Masters defeated Guyana Foundation UK by nine wickets when the teams collided in a 30-over fixture played on Friday last.

Basil Persaud accepts his prize from Krish Nath coordinator of the UK based team.

Batting first, Guyana UK Foundation managed 189-8. Navindra Singh struck 88, while Navin Persaud made 38 and Patrick Khan 22; Rohan Sarjoo claimed 3-22, Rakesh Gangaram 2-17 and Johnny Azeez 2-31.
Everest Masters responded with 192-1. Persaud clobbered 13 fours and two sixes in his unbeaten innings, while Hemraj Garbarran scored 57 not out with seven fours. Persaud was given the man-of-the-match award while the tourist presented a plaque to Everest CC in honour of former life member of the club David Selochan, while the host handed over a similar prize to the visitors, compliments of Trophy Stall.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel, Evolution Cycling Club awareness race…Williams win senior category, Dey takes junior title

Digicel, Evolution Cycling Club awareness race…Williams win...

Oct 23, 2017

By Sean Devers At yesterday presentation of the Digicel, Evolution Cycling Club awareness race Dr Syed Ghazi, Director of Medical Outreach programme thanked the Cyclists and the organizers of this...
Read More
Guyanese Seebarran, Jeffrey shine at Georgetown Grand Prix

Guyanese Seebarran, Jeffrey shine at Georgetown...

Oct 23, 2017

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup draw

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup draw

Oct 23, 2017

Bishoo’s five puts Windies in control at Queens

Bishoo’s five puts Windies in control at Queens

Oct 23, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA…Den Amstel blank Uitvlugt

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Oct 23, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League – Georgetown…Eastveldt and Santos in winners row

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra...

Oct 23, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]