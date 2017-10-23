“Mom and dad you both are the pillars of my life”

– says Bartica-born Anessa Chow, newest Attorney-at-Law

By Feona Morrison

If Anessa Chow were to write about the endless support and love her parents have given her throughout her life—but more specifically during her studies to becoming an Attorney-at-Law, she would probably take this and another lifetime.

As far as Chow can remember, she always wanted to become an Attorney-at-Law.

Having attained her Legal Education Certificate for the Hugh Wooding Law School, this year, the 24-year-old was admitted to the bar on Friday. Her petition was presented by Attorney-at-Law Rexford Jackson before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown.

During her admission remarks, the 24-year-old expressed gratitude to her parents, Malcolm and Nathalie, for their endless support. According to her, “They (her parents) have always been so dedicated and supportive in all the stages of my life. There had been times, when I wanted to give up, in fact, during the weakest moment of my life, I did give up. But it was my parents who walked along with me and gave me that endless support and much needed encouragement.

“Mom and Dad you both are the pillars of my life and the biggest strength that God has given me. I am forever grateful and forever indebted to you both.”

She said that her parents have worked “day in and day out” to prepare her for the challenges in life.

“I did everything that was required of me to become a lawyer and along the way, I have experienced much. However, through my experiences, both academic and personal, I have learnt that I can do all things through Christ Jesus who strengthens me.”

Throughout her study years, Chow said she always remembered the quote, ‘Be patient, sometimes you have to go through the worst to get the best’. Those words, she disclosed, were and still are her mantra.

This newest Attorney-at-Law was born and raised in Bartica. She attended the Second Avenue Nursery School and then St. John the Baptist Primary School, where she wrote the Secondary School Entrance Examination (SSEE). She gained a total of 520 marks at the SSEE and was adjudged the top student of Region Seven, having been awarded a place at St. Rose’s High School.

However, due to a lack of accommodation in Georgetown, Chow said she was unable to attend this school.

Instead, she attended President’s College after being awarded the Student’s Hinterland Scholarship for being that region’s top student. But having to leave her family to live in the dorms was a challenge for Chow. She almost allowed these horrifying thoughts to curb her from attending this school, but with much encouragement from her parents and family she made up her mind and took up her first big challenge. Chow describes her years at President’s College as “the best and most unique high school experience”. She was successful in writing nine subjects at the Caribbean Secondary Certificate Examination (CSEC). Chow then went on to attend Queen’s College for the purposes of writing the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

She wrote six CAPE subjects over a two-year period. Thereafter, she attended the University of Guyana (UG) from where she obtained her Bachelors of Laws Degree (LLB), passing with credit. She was among the top 25 students, who gained admission into the Hugh Wooding Law School.

During her time at the Hugh Wooding Law School, she undertook training in the Legal Aid Clinic directed by Mrs. Rhonda Ann Parris- De Freitas and by extension she interned at Templar Chambers with the compliments of Hanoman, Jackson, Boyce and associates.

From these professional experiences, she has gained experience in a wide range of civil and criminal cases. Having been a part of the Human Rights Clinic, Chow dedicated her time to Habitat for Humanity. More so, she was a member of the Hope for Homeless project, where the initiative was to show that even homeless persons are entitled to Human Rights by providing them with their basic necessities such as food, clothing, shelter and job opportunities.

In her spare time, she enjoys reading, browsing the internet and spending time with her friends and family. On a more exhilarating note, she enjoys hiking, camping and a good outdoor adventure. She also relishes a good game of table-tennis and is a big lover of swimming.

Chow, who hopes to one day be a voice within her community for homelessness, also extended thanks to her grandmother, siblings, pastor and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention, for their never ending support.