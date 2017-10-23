Minister Ally pledges protection of La Parfait Harmonie children

Minister of Social Protection Minister Amna Ally’s on Saturday assured to the residents of La Parfaite Harmonie on Saturday that she will do “eveeything and anything possible to ensure our children are safe”.

Ally’s visit to the La Parfaite Harmononie community on the West Bank of Demerara comes on the heels of an outreach held last week by the Ministry of Public Security.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan had addressed several pressing issues including security and the matter of older men preying on younger children in the community.

At a public meeting held at the La Parfaite Harmonie primary school, resident William Lambert raised the need for improved street lighting since children and residents are being targeted by robbers.

Minister Ally, whose Ministry deals with the welfare of children, encouraged the community to form groups to carry out patrols for the protection their young children. The Minister assured that she will follow-up the request for better street lighting to be addressed by the relative authorities.

One community resident, Komal Singh, pledged to donate 10 street lights to be installed in the community. “We are going to look for more,” Minister Ally assured. Residents also asked if the lights can be erected in the school street where most of the children use to get home.

At last week’s outreach Divisional Commander Leslie James gave assurances to place the protection of the children on the front burner.

Another resident, June Ann Taylor, raised concerns about overloading vehicles with school children.

Minister Ally charged Deputy Assistant Superintendent Patrick Todd present at the outreach, to ensure that this issue is addressed forthwith. The officer noted that the police have launched a joint operation to capture the law breakers. This operation Superintendent Todd explained, comes after the Police issued some 15 warnings to errant drivers.

School bus

In the meantime, residents were relieved to learn that the community and by extension the region will benefit from another school bus under the President’s Five Bs Initiative.

Resident, Komal Singh, who is also the CEO of Gieco Construction, donated the bus which will be formally handed over at a later date. “We are thankful for the contribution of the bus,” a resident who gave her name as Ms. Armstrong said.

Local government election

The Minister of Social Protection also gave assurances that the President did not breach the law in his appointment of the Guyana Elections Commission Chairman.

On the appointment of the new commissioner, retired Justice James Patterson, Minister Ally told the residents at the community’s primary school, that “age is only a number”. The Minister pointed out that the President, David Granger, acted within the law citing Article 161-2 of the constitution. “Don’t buy these little nonsense,” Minister Ally said.

President Granger swore in Justice Patterson on Thursday after rejecting the third list of nominees submitted by the Leader of the Opposition.

Minister Ally noted that residents must not become distracted by the opposition’s claims of non-cooperation, a year ahead of local government elections, “With or without them we are going to move on.” She further charged residents to support the issues and development and “live and work in unity” for the development of the community and country overall.