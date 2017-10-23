M&CC agrees to 75% increase for compliance certificates

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council, (M&CC) has agreed to a 75 % increase for the issuance of certificates of compliance in relation to sale or transfer of property in and around the city.

This was subsequent to a debate between Councilors over what persons should be allowed to pay for compliance certificates.

The matter came up for discussion during a special statutory meeting held at City Hall last week.

Head of the Georgetown M&CC Finance Committee, Junior Garrett in his submission to the Council noted that citizens were previously charged 0.1 percent of the market value of the property, to be issued with a copy of a certificate of compliance by Council when transacting a sale of the said property.

Garrett however, noted a review of the fees currently been charged resulted in a change of the cost to an increase of some 750 percent. Garrett called on the Council for a plausible explanation on the sudden raise in fees.

The Finance Committee Head described the 750 percent taxation increase as a drastic and unconscionable imposition on the citizens of Georgetown.

He is of the view that if the council should increase the fee, it should be a gradual one from 0.25 percent.

However it was explained that the decision to increase the fee by 0.75 percent was taken after consideration was given for the real cost for preparing and issuing the certificate of compliance.

Town Clerk Royston King noted that Council is tasked with the doing the necessary investigation before the certificates are issued. The Town clerk noted that the Council reviewed the cost after taking into consideration resources expended on issuing certificates.

King said that the Engineer’s Department would have to do all the work, including visiting and inspecting the sites and property valuation.

He believes that the increase of fees will help to cover the expenses’ which was usually shouldered by the Council.

“We do not depend on information from other sources. “

Towards the end of the discussions, the increase of fee received majority support from Council. It was therefore agreed that property owners should started paying the increase cost effective of January 1, 2018.

Earlier this year, the M&CC had announced that there is $3.1 billion outstanding in rates owed to the Georgetown Municipality by rate- payers.

In a statement to the press, it was noted that the municipality had observed that some ratepayers are eluding the system when properties are bought and sold.

The Council outlined when granting loans to property owners, a certificate of compliance should be obtained from the Mayor and City Council.

“Before a certificate of compliance is issued by the Council outstanding rates must be cleared off. The Council would be working with other institutions to put an end to the practice of non compliance.

“These properties are transferred from one owner to another without the rates cleared off. In light of this fact, the Council is calling on lending institutions to ensure that when granting loans to property owners that a certificate of compliances is presented.

As such, citizens were reminded that the Council had implemented a payment plan to assist rate- payer, experiencing financial challenges.