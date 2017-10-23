Jagdeo dodges question on Patterson’s effectiveness as GECOM chairman

…Former Judge was previously snubbed by Jagan for post

The People Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) continues to shy away from questions about the suitability of Justice William Patterson’s ability to perform the duties of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), although the party had previously turned him down for the post.

There is much uproar about the unilateral appointment of Justice Patterson by President David Granger. Much of the dissent has been directed to the legality of the President’s decision in the context of the Constitution and Justice Patterson’s ability to ably carry out his duties at the age of 84.

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo refused to discuss Justice Patterson’s ability as chairman when he was asked by Kaieteur News and stated that the former Judge’s suitability for the post is not the focus for the PPP/C at this stage of the process.

In 1995, Justice Patterson was featured on a list of GECOM Chairman nominees prepared by former president, Desmond Hoyte, who was the leader of the People’s National Congress (PNC) and Leader of the Opposition at the time. Others on the 1995 list included Justice Rudolph Harper, Edward Hopkinson, Randolph Kirton, Ambassador Charles Liburd and Doodnauth Singh.

The list was sent to then President Cheddi Jagan who ultimately selected Doodnauth Singh as Chairman of GECOM. Singh would go on to preside over a contentious 1997 general elections that saw Janet Jagan being sworn-in as president. She subsequently resigned in 1999, but not before facing wide-spread street protests.

Since 1991, a formula established by former U.S. President, Jimmy Carter of the Carter Center, was used in the selection of the chairman.

This formula establishes the selection of six commissioners chosen by the president and the opposition leader. The president selects three commissioners and the opposition selects three while a seventh person, the Chairperson, is chosen based on the selection of a person nominated by the opposition.

Jagdeo submitted 18 names for the president’s consideration. The most recent was on August 25th, when he submitted a third list of names that included Major General Joseph Singh; Attorney-at-Law, Mr. Teni Housty; Attorney-at-Law, Mr. Sanjeev Datadin; Mrs. Annette Arjoon-Martins; Pastor Onesi La Fleur; and Former Magistrate Mr. Krishnadatt Persaud.

Last Thursday evening, the president informed Jagdeo that all the names were rejected; hence, the appointment of Justice Patterson at State House shortly after 20:30hrs.