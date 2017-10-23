Latest update October 23rd, 2017 12:56 AM

Guyanese Seebarran, Jeffrey shine at Georgetown Grand Prix

Oct 23, 2017

Guyanese Raymond Seebarran and Kristian Jeffrey turned in outstanding performances to thrill the many fans that turned up at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club to witness the Georgetown Grand Prix on Saturday night.

Respective winners with their accolades following the meet.

Seebarran won the champion driver in the Easy Cup Light and Heavy categories, winning race two and three, while Jeffrey captured the champion driver in the 125CC senior segment with victories in the race one and three.
Another Guyanese Raymond Baksh won the champion driver in the Easy Cup Rookie with wins in race one and two, while Jeremy Tenpow was the best driver in the 60cc Sun Burst Kids Cup; he won race one and three. Jamaican Senna Summerbell was the most outstanding driver in the 125cc junior division. Following is the full results. (Zaheer Mohamed)

