GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup draw

The drawing of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc inaugural Prime Minister’s T20 Cup took place yesterday at the Malteenoes Sports Club in the presence of players and fans from most of the teams.

GSCL Inc President Inc Ian John (left) and organising secretary Samuel Kingston (centre) with representatives of some of the teams at the drawing yesterday.

The tournament, which is set to commence on November 27 in Georgetown, will be played in the All stars (Open) and Masters Categories featuring teams from New York, Florida, Canada and Guyana.
In the All stars segment (Open), some of the top teams locally have been drawn alongside each other in the group A, dubbed ‘the group of death’.
Farm one of the most consistent teams of recent, De Hoop, defending Guyana Cup Champions Speedboat and Regal All stars, arguably the most decorated team in the sport will play each other once with the first place team going through to the semi finals.
Group B includes Success, Hill Foot and Spartons, while Group C contains Queen’s Softball Cricket League, SV Enforcers and Booth’s XI. The teams in group B will play the teams in group C once on a round robin basis and the top two will earn a berth in the semi finals. The fourth semi finalist will be the team with the best net run rate following the preliminary round.
The Masters segment saw group A includes Amazon Masters, Regal Masters and New York Hustlers while group B features Tropical Spring, Enterprise Masters and HS Masters. The teams in group A will play those in group B once on a round robin basis and the top four will go through to the semi finals.
The winning team in the Open tournament will take home a trophy and $600,000 and the runner up a trophy and $100,000 while the victors in the Masters (0-45) division will pocket a trophy and $500,000 and the runner up a trophy and $100,000. Medals will also be given members of the winning teams.
The venues earmarked to host the matches are Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), MSC, Everest Cricket Club, Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO), Police and GNIC SC.
The tournament is being held in collaboration the National Sports Commission (NSC) and lighted bails will be used for the finals.

