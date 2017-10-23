GLTA to stage Cup of the Guyanas

The Guyana Tennis Association (GLTA) will be hosting this year’s goodwill competition among Suriname, French Guiana and Guyana.

The competition originally started in Suriname during October 2012 as a collaboration between the three countries as a developmental platform for tennis which would not stretch the available resources of the national associations and is cost-effective.

The team also agreed to the more tangible purpose to strengthen relationships through tennis but with the greater vision of the event ultimately evolving to include other countries in the region.

In the spirit of defining the yearly competition and promoting the growth, the annual competition will now be called ‘Cup of The Guyanas’. The format is a team event of boys and girls competing in the U18, U14, and U12 divisions.

Last year the executives of the founding members recognized the growth and quality of play exhibited at the goodwill competition. The vision of expanding the invitation was birthed and Martinique was invited to join the competition last year and managed to outplay the other countries and gained first place.

Guyana was also afforded the opportunity to invite another country but due to the lack of courts the decision was made to remain with the founding members competing this year but hopeful can move forward on the expansion of its National Facilities.

In French Guiana, the tournament is played at the National Tennis Center in Cayenne which has four courts, while in Suriname, the OASE Tennis Club in Paramaribo with six courts are used. Competition in Guyana will be held at two private facilities, the GBTI Recreational Centre which has two tennis courts and a single court at the residence of veteran player, Harry Panday.

The Guyana team will be represented by: Boys U18 Heimraj Resaul and Jordan Beaton; Girls U18 Afruica Gentle and Kalyca Fraser; Boys U14 Joshua Kalekyezi and Viraj Sharma; Girls U14 Sarah Klautky and Alana Chung; Boys U12 Jeremiah Kalekyzei and Vadeanand Resaul; Girls U12 Akilah Jones and Amba Persaud.