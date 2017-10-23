GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA…Den Amstel blank Uitvlugt

Uitvlugt Warriors’ miserable run in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League, West Demerara Football Association leg continued yesterday when they were thumped by home team Den Amstel, 3-1.

Malcolm Miggins tucked in a brace of goals to lead his side to full points, while Eagles FC of Stewartville remained the only unbeaten team when they pocketed full points due to the no show of Jetty Gunners.

Miggins was on target in the 8th and 26th minute as Den Amstel led by a 2-0 margin at the half way point. On resumption, the lead was further increased when Ruben Dainty found the back of the nets in the 50th minute.

Uitvlugt got a consolation goal on 58th minutes off the boot of Trayon King.

Matches will continue on Sunday at the same venue from 09:00hrs when Den Amstel take on Wales United followed by a clash between Golden Warriors and Crane Rovers at 11:00hrs.

From 13:00hrs, Uitvlugt Warriors will hope for a turnaround in form when they oppose the undefeated Eagles, while the final clash of the day brings together Pouderoyen and Jetty Gunners.