GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League – Georgetown…Eastveldt and Santos in winners row

Eastveldt and Santos Football Clubs worked their way to respective victories when the Georgetown Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued on Saturday last at the Tucville Community ground.

Eastveldt put away the challenge of Camptown 2-0 on account of goals that were scored by Shamar Carrington in the 36th minute and Kamacy Davis in the 46th minute. Santos edged Alpha United in an exciting clash, 2-1.

The match which was decided in the first half saw the official time for the first goals by both teams being scored in the 26th minute by Santos’ Ryan Dowding and Alpha’s Julian Bamfield.

The winning goal was netted in the 37th minute by Santos’ Teon Forde.

Pele and Georgetown Football Club battled to a 2-2 stalemate. Pele took the lead on 13 minutes through a Christopher Camacho goal but that was cancelled out by GFC’s Ruben Miller thirteen minutes later.

Pele once again regained the lead in the 30th minute this time it was a Shoran James goal but GFC again drew level thanks to Rondel Peter’s 56th minute goal. Fruta Conquerors gained a walk over from Order and Discipline.