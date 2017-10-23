Latest update October 23rd, 2017 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League – Georgetown…Eastveldt and Santos in winners row

Oct 23, 2017 Sports 0

Eastveldt and Santos Football Clubs worked their way to respective victories when the Georgetown Football Association leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association League continued on Saturday last at the Tucville Community ground.
Eastveldt put away the challenge of Camptown 2-0 on account of goals that were scored by Shamar Carrington in the 36th minute and Kamacy Davis in the 46th minute. Santos edged Alpha United in an exciting clash, 2-1.
The match which was decided in the first half saw the official time for the first goals by both teams being scored in the 26th minute by Santos’ Ryan Dowding and Alpha’s Julian Bamfield.
The winning goal was netted in the 37th minute by Santos’ Teon Forde.
Pele and Georgetown Football Club battled to a 2-2 stalemate. Pele took the lead on 13 minutes through a Christopher Camacho goal but that was cancelled out by GFC’s Ruben Miller thirteen minutes later.
Pele once again regained the lead in the 30th minute this time it was a Shoran James goal but GFC again drew level thanks to Rondel Peter’s 56th minute goal. Fruta Conquerors gained a walk over from Order and Discipline.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel, Evolution Cycling Club awareness race…Williams win senior category, Dey takes junior title

Digicel, Evolution Cycling Club awareness race…Williams win...

Oct 23, 2017

By Sean Devers At yesterday presentation of the Digicel, Evolution Cycling Club awareness race Dr Syed Ghazi, Director of Medical Outreach programme thanked the Cyclists and the organizers of this...
Read More
Guyanese Seebarran, Jeffrey shine at Georgetown Grand Prix

Guyanese Seebarran, Jeffrey shine at Georgetown...

Oct 23, 2017

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup draw

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup draw

Oct 23, 2017

Bishoo’s five puts Windies in control at Queens

Bishoo’s five puts Windies in control at Queens

Oct 23, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – WDFA…Den Amstel blank Uitvlugt

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Oct 23, 2017

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League – Georgetown…Eastveldt and Santos in winners row

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra...

Oct 23, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]