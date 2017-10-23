EBFA / Ralph Green U-11 League…Mocha draw Grove; Herstelling beat Diamond United

Latest update October 23rd, 2017 12:56 AM
When play in the second annual Ralph Green sponsored East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League continued Saturday at the Grove Playfield, Mocha Champs stormed back from a goal down to draw with Grove Hi Tech in the feature match.
Herstelling Raiders continued their winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 win over Diamond United, while Samatta Point/Kanville were awarded a walk over against Diamond Upsetters which showed up late for their encounter.
Grove had taken the lead in the 8th minute of the match thanks to a well-directed shot off the boot of Jamal Cordis that sailed into the back of nets. Mocha, featuring one female player who has been a tower of strength in the side, 10-year-old Kerry Boyce took the fight to the Grove team as they searched for the equaliser.
They were finally rewarded in the 24th minute when Boyce netted her third goal of the competition, a first time volley on a throw in close to the corner line. Grove’s goalkeeper, Ramesh Persaud was outfoxed by Boyce who pounced on the ball in a flash to hit it into the back of the nets.
Herstelling Raiders, which had trounced Samatta Point/Kaneville one week before, duplicated the same scoreline in beating Diamond United. On target for the winners were Captain Solomon Austin in the 11th minute and Luckos Fohtehelles.
Oct 23, 2017By Sean Devers At yesterday presentation of the Digicel, Evolution Cycling Club awareness race Dr Syed Ghazi, Director of Medical Outreach programme thanked the Cyclists and the organizers of this...
Oct 23, 2017
Oct 23, 2017
Oct 23, 2017
Oct 23, 2017
Oct 23, 2017
Writing in this newspaper yesterday, Moses Nagamootoo asserted; “The caveat is that the list has to be not unacceptable... more
If the President of Guyana can appoint an octogenarian as the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, he can damn well... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]