EBFA / Ralph Green U-11 League…Mocha draw Grove; Herstelling beat Diamond United

When play in the second annual Ralph Green sponsored East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League continued Saturday at the Grove Playfield, Mocha Champs stormed back from a goal down to draw with Grove Hi Tech in the feature match.

Mocha Champs’ Kerry Boyce (#2) watches as her teammate takes the attack to Grove Hi Tech yesterday.

Herstelling Raiders continued their winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 win over Diamond United, while Samatta Point/Kanville were awarded a walk over against Diamond Upsetters which showed up late for their encounter.
Grove had taken the lead in the 8th minute of the match thanks to a well-directed shot off the boot of Jamal Cordis that sailed into the back of nets. Mocha, featuring one female player who has been a tower of strength in the side, 10-year-old Kerry Boyce took the fight to the Grove team as they searched for the equaliser.
They were finally rewarded in the 24th minute when Boyce netted her third goal of the competition, a first time volley on a throw in close to the corner line. Grove’s goalkeeper, Ramesh Persaud was outfoxed by Boyce who pounced on the ball in a flash to hit it into the back of the nets.
Herstelling Raiders, which had trounced Samatta Point/Kaneville one week before, duplicated the same scoreline in beating Diamond United. On target for the winners were Captain Solomon Austin in the 11th minute and Luckos Fohtehelles.

