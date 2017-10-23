Digicel, Evolution Cycling Club awareness race…Williams win senior category, Dey takes junior title

By Sean Devers

At yesterday presentation of the Digicel, Evolution Cycling Club awareness race Dr Syed Ghazi, Director of Medical Outreach programme thanked the Cyclists and the organizers of this event which Digicel was involved in for the last three years supporting the Cancer Institute.

“When I go to speak on cancers one thing which I tell people how to decrease the risk factor is exercise. Good nutrition and exercise, and cycling exercise so it’s a good combo,” Dr. Ghazi said.

“About 1.2 million People die in the Americas every year with cancer. 96,000 women lose their lives in the Americas to Breast Cancer. 36,000 women lose their lives to Cervical Cancer. It’s time for us to join our talents, join our skills to beat this monster, to go out and join the war against cancer. Early detection saved lives,” added Dr Ghazi who is a sinologist.

The management of Digicel and the Cancer Institute of Guyana and executives of Evolution Cycle Club urged Guyanese to come out and witness the day of races as a way of showing support for the fight against Breast Cancer with Digicel promising to once again match the registration fee with their donation to the Guyana Cancer Institute.

Yesterday the Cyclists headed that call, participating in an event which commenced at 07:30hrs and concluded with the presentation ceremony which concluded just before 14:00hrs and Guyana’s biggest mobile service provider Digicel kept their promise.

Last year’s senior’s race was won by team Coco’s 20-year-old Jamal John and when the dust had settled in scorching heat this year Geron Williams emerged ahead of a group of five in a time of 2:54:19, while Curtis Dey rode in second, with Johnel Yearwood, Andre Hicks, Mark Harris and Paul DeNobrega in that order.

Dey also copped the trophy for winning the junior division in which Brian John finished second and Adellia Hodge placing third.

Junior Niles won the U-45s in a time of 1:52:23 with Paul Cheo Waldron second and Stephen Fernandes third, while Ian Jackson, Kennard Lovell and Amrit Sankar finished the Over -45 in that order as they rode for 20 laps. Raphael Albert won the Novice race, while Shane Byrn ended first among the Mountain Bickers.

Apart from Dr Ghazi, Digicel’s CEO Gregory Greene, President of the Evolution Cycling Club, Keith Fernandes, also spoke at the presentation in which $900,000 were presented in prizes.

As promised Digicel doubled the registration fees of the riders and that along with donations were handed over to the Cancer Foundation.