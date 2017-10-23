Latest update October 23rd, 2017 12:56 AM

Cummings Lodge, Turbo Knight Riders triumph

Cummings Lodge and Turbo Knight Riders emerged victorious when the Foreign Ministry Office Assistant Sports Promotion organised Tapeball competitions were held recently at the National Cultural Centre tarmac.
Cummings Lodge defeated East Ruimveldt by 27 runs in school boys the final. Batting first, Cummings Lodge scored 68 off their allotted six overs, while East Ruimveldt responded with 41 all out in 5.3 overs.
Cummings Lodge beat Plaisance by six runs, while East Ruimveldt overcame Trust College by 23 runs in the semi finals.
Turbo Knight Riders got the better of Ministry of the Presidency by three wickets in the James Lewis final. MOP took first strike and managed 58-5 and Turbo Knight Riders replied with 60-7. Turbo Knight Riders beat Craig NDC by four wickets while MOP overcame GECOM by six runs in the semi finals.

