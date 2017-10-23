COURTS PEEWEE 2017…Sophia Primary continues dominant run during round of 16

Sophia Primary resumed their impressive form in this year’s COURTS Peewee Under-11 football tournament with the promise of being one of the top teams in the competition being fulfilled after registering the most emphatic victory during round of 16 action on Saturday last at the Thirst Park ground, to reach the quarterfinals.

Sophia made light work of the hapless youngsters representing Tucville Primary as they smashed in 4 unanswered goals, to maintain their unbeaten run in the COURTS/Banks DIH competition.

Leonard King led the charge with a hat-trick, while David Weekes continued his goalscoring form to add Sophia’s tally to four goals. King netted his goals in the 8th, 15th and 35th minutes, while Weekes powerfully breached Tucville’s defence in the 29th.

Last year’s losing finalist, St Agnes Primary whose coach, Troy Wright, had signalled his intention to definitely go one better for the title in 2017, continued on their path to glory with a gritty 2-0 triumph over Goed Fortuin. First-half goals from Darius Chester (12th) and Justin Alcindor (17th) sealed the comfortable victory.

Marian Academy, the tournament’s inaugural winners, required the extra time period to needle (1-0) the stubborn F.E. Pollard Primary team. Chad Henry scored the winner in the 42nd minute following superb build up play from his team that displayed good technical knowledge of the game at the under-11 level.

Likewise, former champions Stella Maris pulled off a fantastic come from behind victory against South Ruimveldt, led by a double from star man Fedel Norville.

Nashawn Bristol had placed South Ruimveldt in the lead when he slotted home in the 19th minute.

Stella Maris then broke free when Fedel Norville had his first of two important goals in the 27th minute and with the match heading for the second extra time encounter for the day, Norville fired in his second goal in the 32nd minute.

The second match of the day that reached extra time was ultimately decided from the penalty spot. It was a battle between private institutions School of the Nations and Mae’s. Nations prevailed 3-2 after the penalty shootout.

Most of the match’s excitement was in the second half and after Mikhil Mason fired home for Mae’s in the 9th and once more in the 26th, it was all School of the Nations. The duo of Ewart John (27th) and Timothy Braithwaite (40th) then orchestrated a spirited resistance stunning to draw the game 2-2 at full time.

West Ruimveldt was the most prolific team on Saturday after hammering Den Amstel 7-1 with Ian Daniels before the foreman of the demolition job with a helmet-trick. Daniels scored in the 3rd 5th, 16th , and 19th minutes while Scyon Sampson (21st, 39th) and Jonathan Andries (31st) added the final touches. Keishan Humphrey was the lone scorer for the West Coast unit in the 24th.

St Ambrose Primary received a disciplining 3-0 defeat from Enterprise Primary. Shamar Richardson (18th, 37th) and Mark Eastman (25th) were the scorers.

The final loser was Parfaite Harmonie Primary who West down 2-1 to Redeemer primary. Kevin George (27th) and Migwell Alexander (37th) were the scorers for Redeemer, while Joshua Daniels scored for the losers n the 33rd minute.

Matches continue this Saturday at the same venue from 10:45 hrs.