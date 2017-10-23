Another Sunday tragedy…Three killed as car slams into utility pole

Two teens and a young adult were killed when the car they were travelling in slammed into a utility pole at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara yesterday afternoon.

Dead are the driver, Deodat Mohan , 22, of Lot 44 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop West Coast Demerara; Reaz Barakat, 18, of Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara and Tellisha Singh, 17, of Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The accident occurred a short distance away from Mohan’s residence.

Mohan was driving motorcar PPP 4014 and was heading in an eastern direction along the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate, when he lost control and slammed into another car, PHH 7894, which was parked alongside the road. He then crashed into a utility pole in the vicinity of RH Super Value. Eyewitnesses said that the car hit the utility pole on the passenger side.

Mohan and Singh were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Barakat was taken to the same hospital but was then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he succumbed.

As news of the accident spread, relatives of the victims rushed to the WDRH, where loud screams emanated from the emergency room.

A relative of Mohan’s had to be lifted into a car by other distraught relatives.

When Kaieteur News visited the scene last evening, the mangled car was still on the side of the roadway.

The utility pole which held a transformer was ripped out of the ground leaving a section of the community without electricity. Up to late last evening, a section of northern lane of the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, where the accident occurred was closed to traffic.

It was just last week Sunday that five persons lost their lives including a mother and her two sons, in a crash at Number 59 Village Public Road, Corentyne Berbice.

They were killed after their vehicle landed in a pothole and careened into the path of an approaching paddy-laden truck

Those who died were Sabita Manglani, 43, an immigration consultant; her two children Emanuel Manglani, 18 and Ethan Ramjeet, five, all of Bel Air, Greater Georgetown; her boyfriend, Dhanpaul Kishandayal, 39, of New York and her secretary, Reshma Seeram, 28, of Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Kishandayal, who was at the wheel of motorcar PPP 3394, lost control after driving into a pot hole; the car then spun and toppled into the path of the approaching truck GZ 2764, which was laden with sacks of paddy.