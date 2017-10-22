Trophy Stall innovates with lighted bails cricket – first time ever in Berbice

As Banks DIH, Carib Beer, Massy and Extra Easy Supermarket joins list of Sponsors

Today, Sunday October 22, 2017, the Cotton Tree Diehard Cricket Ground will be buzzing with a hive of activities as the big names in Softball Cricket gather for one day of explosive cricket action.

An entertaining feature of the game will be Lighted Bails to be used the first time in Berbice Cricket, all compliments of Trophy Stall.

Participating teams will be Albion Masters, Floodlight Masters, Mike’s Pharmacy Wellman Masters and West Coast Masters. The event is scheduled to commence at 10.00 hrs with packed entertainment all day. Admission will be absolutely free and the public is encourages to come out and support. There will be trampoline and bouncy castle for the children and lots of entertainment for the entire family.

Added to the list of side attractions will include free ice-cream for children, food hampers for elders, cosmetic make up kits for ladies, branded give away from Ansa Mcal including t-shirts, caps, rags, key chains, air horns and much more.

Live commentary will also provided compliments of Regional commentator Inderjeet Persaud.

Sponsors so far on board includes Trophy Stall, Raymond and Ashraf Mustapha Woodworking , Permaul’s Trading of Albion, A and A General Store of Rosignol, Imran Saccoor, Leah’s Online Shopping, Tage Singh, Romell Jagroop Construction Service, Sono General Store, Extra Easy Supermarket, Banks DIH, Carib Beer, Massy Stores and Rosignol Shopping Mall.