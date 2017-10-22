Successful fourth leg held in the Guyana Draughts Association Annual Competition

The Guyana Draughts Association completed the fourth leg of the Annual National Championship held on Saturday at the Shaheed Boys Orphanage in Alexander Street Kitty.

Eighteen children from both Boys’ and girls’ Orphanages participated in the games, while numerous others looked on.

Addressing the children was President of the Association Mr. Jiaram. He told them that Draughts enhances their thinking and mental ability. He further said that however unfortunate they are, the Orphanage is not their permanent homes and sooner or later they would be in the outside world again. The struggle for survival would be testing among the shams and drudgery in today’s world. The President of the Association cautioned them to keep focused at all times.

The competition was played in three parts. The girls competed among themselves where Mala Alejandra was the champion girl, while Justin Gooroodyan was the boy’s champion. The battle for the overall Championship between Mala and Justin saw Justin taking home that prize.

Officiating in the games were Secretary of the Association Ms. Marilyn Ali and executive member Reywattie Tandool. Ms. Rahaman, Manager of the Orphanages, was also present throughout the games. All in attendance were treated with snacks sponsored by Ms. Rahaman and H.A Snacks LTD.