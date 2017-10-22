Ninvalle for emergency AIBA Executive Committee Extraordinary meeting in Dubai

Latest update October 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM
President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle will depart Guyana next week for a hurriedly called AIBA Executive Committee Extraordinary meeting to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The meeting was called by AIBA Interim president Franco Falcinelli to discuss the present AIBA crisis among other matters.
Ninvalle said that he welcomed the opportunity to have the forum where he can discuss the recently detailed Caribbean position on the crisis. “Through this all, the Caribbean has taken a matured and neutral stance. We have shown that we are not anti-Wu, anti- Interim Management Committiee, anti-AMBC but rather pro Caribbean. Our stance may not make us the poster region of boxing but in the final analysis we will be respected.”
Caribbean presidents met in Guyana at a meeting Ninvalle chaired on October 14 and made several unanimous decisions relating to the region’s path in the current crisis.
AIBA, the world governing body of boxing, has been in a crisis since last July following an EC meeting in Moscow. AIBA president Dr. Ching Kuo Wu staved off an attempted mutiny in the Russian capital.
Wu’s position was challenged by the some members of the AIBA’s executive committee, who claimed the Taiwanese had led the sport to the brink of bankruptcy.
Part of Wu’s executive committee had passed a motion of no-confidence against his leadership and had turned to Swiss courts in July to approve a temporary administration, accusing the president of financial mismanagement.
But that bid for urgent provisional control of the AIBA was rejected in September with the ruling of the Swiss Court coming down in favour of Wu.
Wu’s rivals had claimed that AIBA had racked up debts worth 15 million Swiss francs ($15 million, 13.1 million euros).
However, earlier this month AIBA’s Disciplinary Committee suspended Wu and Franco Falconelli was appointed acting interim president.
A majority vote among AIBA executive committee members confirmed Falconelli’s appointment.
Wu is challenging his suspension in court and a decision is expected on November 10, six days after the Extraordinary meeting in Dubai ends.
