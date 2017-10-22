Jagdeo still got to prepare more lists fuh Soulja Bai

Whole day today dem boys laughing. Dem want to know if is jokers Guyana got fuh politicians. Dem see reporters talk to politicians and get one question then go to Soulja Bai and ask de same question to see wha answer dem gun get.

Jagdeo sit down at he press conference and mention how Soulja Bai pick an old man to be GECOM Chairman. But even Soulja Bai had a problem wid people when dem pass 80. De other day he had to deal wid Hammy and some of he play mates. Kennard was sitting down dealing wid all dem police complaints. He was travelling bout de country because dem country people don’t like talk in front of people face.

Prem was keeping a tight lid pun GTT over de phone rate. When GTT come wid one trick Prem deh ready wid another.

Hammy sit down and watch how people trying to slip house lots to dem friend and he put a stop to that. De next thing he hear is that Soulja Bai tell all of dem how dem need time to relax and to enjoy dem old age. He feel that when dem people got to lef dem house and got to wuk dem not enjoying dem old age.

He talk bout some policy; how he got to create space fuh young people suh he gun tell everybody who meet 80 to stop wukking. Now he go and appoint a man who is 84 to chair de elections commission. Jagdeo did also pick a man who pass 80 to be chairman of de elections commission. But he was playing smart. He done know that Soulja Bai had a policy fuh people over 80 suh he believe that Soulja Bai woulda never pick de man.

Dem boys want to know wha really happening now. Soulja Bai break he 80-plus club rule; Jagdeo try a thing wid de 80-plus club and now de whole country quarrelling over de same club.

De thing is that Soulja Bai want a GECOM chairman fuh de local government elections and one fuh de General Elections. That is why dem boys can’t understand all de fuss.

Talk half and brace youself. Jagdeo got to prepare more lists.