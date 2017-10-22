Horseracing action set for Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club November 5

The Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club of Alness Corentyne Berbice is expected to come alive on Sunday 5th November when the No28 Bush Lot in action Group of Kildonan Corentyne Berbice stages a grand one day horserace meet. Proceeds from the event will go towards charity.

Six races are listed on the programme with the feature event being for animals classified H and lower over a distance of 7 furlongs. The winning take in that event is set at $240,000 and trophy.

The other events listed for the day are the race for J and lower over six furlongs for a winning pocket of $170,000 and trophy.

There is the race for animals classified K and lower with the winning purse being $120,000 and trophy over five furlongs.

The L1 and lower gallop is also over five furlongs with the winner taking home $100,000 and trophy.

Horses classified L2 and lower will be racing for the winner’s take of $80,000 and trophy in another five furlongs race. The unclassified animals will not be left out as they will get their opportunity to compete in a specially arranged event for a hefty pay day and trophy.

Entries are expected to close on October 29 and already over 25 horses have been registered to compete.

Interested persons can contact Eon Blackman on telephone 664-5922 , Kenyon 690-4276 , Quaicy Henry 603-1027, Fazal Habibulla 657-1070, Nikita Ross 662-4668, Dennis DeRoop 640-6396 and T. Jagdeo on 618-7278 for further details.

Apart from the horseracing action that is expected to take center stage there are expected to be a number of side attractions for kids and adults.

The event will be held using the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority. Race time is 12:30 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)