Hamilton Green Cup continues tonight at Victoria Ground

Play in the Hamilton Green Cup knockout football tournament continues tonight at the Victoria Community Centre ground on the East Coast.

Three quarterfinal matches will keep football fans on the East Coast buzzing as action will see Uitvlugt come up against Mile Rock at 17:00hrs in the opening encounter. Police then challenge Silver Shattas at 19:00hrs in game two and Den Amstel battle Winners’ Connection at 21:00hrs in the nightcap.

The winners’ of the tournament will receive a top prize of $500,000.The runner up team will collect $250,000, 3rd place $150,000, while loser of the third place playoff will receive $100,000 to round off the $1 Million total prize purse.