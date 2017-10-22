GRA moves to fill top Customs, Inland Revenue posts

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is a moving to regularise a number of top positions.

This past week, a number of high paying jobs were advertised.

One would include the Comptroller of Customs, Excise and Trade. That top post has jurisdiction over containers and goods leaving the wharves and is one of the most powerful in that revenue collection state agency.

The last Comptroller position was held by Lambert Marks. He left GRA around 2004.

Another position that is sure to attract a lot of attention is the all important position of Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Department (IRD).

This position was last filled by Basil Joseph, who retired about five years ago.

The positions were never filled since then, with a number of commissioners performing the duties.

IRD is the department handling tax returns, among other things.

Performing Customs duties now is Lancelot Wills, who once performed key functions in the Legal Department.

However, it appears that GRA now wants to regularise the situation, asking for qualified and experienced persons to fill the posts.

GRA also wants a Manager for its New Amsterdam tax office and a Supervisor for its Mailroom.

There are also vacancies for a Trainee Tax Auditor who will have jurisdictions at the Guyana Post Office and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri.

Another key vacancy is for a Human Resources Officer, Department of Human Resources Management.

That same department requires an Administrative Officer.

There is also another post for Security, in the Facilities Management division.

GRA has been battling staffing problems for a number of years now.

Last year, the administration brought back Godfrey Statia, an experienced tax collector12 from the US.

With a new board, head by financial analyst, Rawle Lucas, GRA has been moving to go after tax evaders, a major problem in Guyana.

Collections are up in areas that have been traditionally a problem.

At the wharves, key Customs officials have been removed amidst accusations of corruption.