GCB extends condolences to friends and family of Mr. Judister Rampersaud

The Executives of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is joining with family and friends to mourn the passing of Mr. Judister Rampersaud. Mr. Rampersaud was the former secretary of the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) and secretary of the Clonbrook Sports Club. Mr. Rampersaud was also a former delegate of the Demerara Cricket Board at Ordinary General Meetings and Annual General Meetings held by GCB. He also served as a GCB match referee.

The Executives of the GCB recognize the invaluable contributions made by the late Judister Rampersaud and acknowledges that his shared ideas, views and cohesive concepts has indeed left a positive impact on the cricket fraternity in Guyana.

The GCB extends their condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Judister Rampersaud in this time of bereavement.