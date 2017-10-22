GCA’s Carib Beer T20 semis …DCC to meet GCC in final after winning semi-finals over the weekend

Old rivals defending Champions DCC and GCC will clash in the Final of the Georgetown Cricket Association’s Carib Beer T20 first division final which could be played this Wednesday.

In Semi-final number one at DCC on Friday, Everest reached 160-8 when their 20 overs expired despite an even 50 from Troy Gonsalves and 28 from Chanderpaul Hemraj 28. Leg spinner Steven Sankar captured a hat-trick as he claimed 3-28 and got support from Chris Barnwell 2-11.

The powerhouse DCC batting line-up slipped to 41-4 with Brian Sattuar (0), Tevin Imlach (8), Barnwell (15) and Kevin Boodie (14) all back in the pavilion.

But Sherfane Rutherford (38) shared in 64-run stand with Raymond Perez (58*) with Perez clobbering Bhaskar Yadram for 32 in the penultimate over with 40 needed from the last two overs to lift DCC to a four wicket win with three balls to spare.

In yesterday’s match at Bourda, Police were restricted to 131-7 after openers Alex Algoo (5) and Andrew Lyght Jr (1) fell to Renaldo Ali Mohammed and Ronsford Beaton respectively to leave the score on 10-2.

Mark Gonsalves (25), Charwayne McPherson (18), Jason Heyliger (17), Lennox Anderson (20*) and Steven Harris (13*) were the only ones to reach double figures as left-arm spinner Anthony Adams, the MVP of the GCB three-day Franchise League, bowled a frugal spell to take 2-8 from four overs. He got support from Beaton (2-41) and Joshua Wade (2-31).

GCC in reply were given an explosive start from Robin Bacchus who smashed five fours before he was caught and bowled by Heyliger in the fourth over for 25.

Leon Johnson, who leads the Jaguars in this evening’s T20 game against the Caribbean All Stars at Providence, was caught and bowled by Steven Harris for 10 which included a six at 54-2, while opener Khemraj Jaikarran (22) departed at 82-3.

However, Ali Mohammed hit three fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 30, while Martin Pestano-Bell supported with 23 as GCC reached 132-5 from 17 overs. Harris took 2-23. (Sean Devers)