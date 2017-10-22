GCA’s Carib Beer T20 semis …DCC to meet GCC in final after winning semi-finals over the weekend

Latest update October 22nd, 2017 12:55 AM
Old rivals defending Champions DCC and GCC will clash in the Final of the Georgetown Cricket Association’s Carib Beer T20 first division final which could be played this Wednesday.
In Semi-final number one at DCC on Friday, Everest reached 160-8 when their 20 overs expired despite an even 50 from Troy Gonsalves and 28 from Chanderpaul Hemraj 28. Leg spinner Steven Sankar captured a hat-trick as he claimed 3-28 and got support from Chris Barnwell 2-11.
The powerhouse DCC batting line-up slipped to 41-4 with Brian Sattuar (0), Tevin Imlach (8), Barnwell (15) and Kevin Boodie (14) all back in the pavilion.
But Sherfane Rutherford (38) shared in 64-run stand with Raymond Perez (58*) with Perez clobbering Bhaskar Yadram for 32 in the penultimate over with 40 needed from the last two overs to lift DCC to a four wicket win with three balls to spare.
In yesterday’s match at Bourda, Police were restricted to 131-7 after openers Alex Algoo (5) and Andrew Lyght Jr (1) fell to Renaldo Ali Mohammed and Ronsford Beaton respectively to leave the score on 10-2.
Mark Gonsalves (25), Charwayne McPherson (18), Jason Heyliger (17), Lennox Anderson (20*) and Steven Harris (13*) were the only ones to reach double figures as left-arm spinner Anthony Adams, the MVP of the GCB three-day Franchise League, bowled a frugal spell to take 2-8 from four overs. He got support from Beaton (2-41) and Joshua Wade (2-31).
GCC in reply were given an explosive start from Robin Bacchus who smashed five fours before he was caught and bowled by Heyliger in the fourth over for 25.
Leon Johnson, who leads the Jaguars in this evening’s T20 game against the Caribbean All Stars at Providence, was caught and bowled by Steven Harris for 10 which included a six at 54-2, while opener Khemraj Jaikarran (22) departed at 82-3.
However, Ali Mohammed hit three fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 30, while Martin Pestano-Bell supported with 23 as GCC reached 132-5 from 17 overs. Harris took 2-23. (Sean Devers)
Oct 22, 2017By Sean Devers It is said that when night falls the stars come out to shine and this evening at Providence a galaxy of cricketing stars from Guyana and the Caribbean should provide plenty of...
Oct 22, 2017
Oct 22, 2017
Oct 22, 2017
Oct 22, 2017
Oct 22, 2017
I had planned this column to examine two press releases by the PPP, one specifically on my life in Guyana, in which alternative... more
A man whom I have known for a very long time came up to me and asked what I thought of the decision of the President of Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]