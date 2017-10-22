Former St Rose’s High girl admitted to practise law

As if it were crafted before she knew exactly what she wanted to do, one of Guyana’s newest Attorney, Danielle Anthony, recalled an incident that helped her decide the career path that she should take for the remainder of her life.

Anthony was admitted to the bar last week.

In her first address to the Court, Anthony noted that for as long as she could remember she wanted to become an Attorney-at-law.

However, her choice became crystal clear after witnessing a man pushing his wife in front of truck on the East Bank Demerara Public Road where she was crushed.

“This incident occurred when I was in third form one week before deciding between the Arts or Sciences. The blood made me nauseous but then I thought about who would be able to right that wrong – the lawyer or the doctor. I chose the Arts stream and stuck with the dream. Ten years later, here I am,” Anthony, a former student of St Rose’s High School related.

She emphasised however that her journey to acceptance had not been the easiest one.

“And for a minute, it seemed as though I was not meant to do this. In fact, after I was asked to withdraw from the Hugh Wooding Law School on June 2, 2015 over a controversial issue, the dream seemed impossible and out of reach. But still I overcame with the assistance of family, friends and well-wishers.”

The young attorney expressed special thanks to Teni Housty, Attorney-at-law; Justice Duke Pollard; Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall; the Guyana Association of Women Lawyer’s; Mark Waldron & Burch-Smith Chambers and the members of the legal profession who assisted her in the appeal of the school’s decision which was eventually set aside.

“I am forever indebted to you all.”