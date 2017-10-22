Fascinating Guyana Open Invitational Golf Championship 2017 set for November 4th& 5th

The Lusignan Golf Club’s exciting annual Guyana Open Invitational Golf Championship, which always features a broad field of golfers from the USA, Canada, and Suriname, is this year expected to include golfers from Colombia, Argentina, Trinidad and FIJI, and will take place on Saturday and Sunday November 4th-5th, 2017, at Lusignan. This year’s activities include special participation of three Schools in an inaugural Guyana Open Putting Contest that sees Queens College, Bishops and St. Roses competing for the title.

The LGC (Lusignan Golf Club) is proud to host the Guyana Open and encourages everyone from newcomers to seasoned golfers or those who have not played for a while to come out and support the event. “We are thrilled to see that participation of overseas golfers is at an all-time high and we remain committed to the creation of new and exciting programmes focused on allowing new golfers to participate in such an exciting event. We are also proud to have our golfers wear a pink ribbon on the final day in support of Breast Cancer Awareness and we will make a donation to the Cancer Institute of Guyana,” the club informed in a release.

Registration closes on October 30th and golfers are encouraged to register early as there is a limit to the number of participants. Dozens of prizes, trophies, and the fame of becoming the Champion Golfer of the Guyana Open Invitational Golf Championship 2017 are all at stake. The Guyana Open 2017 will feature 7-time Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud and 2-time Guyana Open Women’s Champion Joaan Deo, defending their respective titles against stiff competition.

With a host of sponsors rallying to support the event, it promises to be one of the most spectacular tournaments ever held at the lovely Lusignan Golf Course. Another first for a Guyana Open is that the Guyana Motor Racing Club will this year partner with the Lusignan Golf Club to display several race cars for fans to inspect and take close-up photographs with. Fans will be given VIP Club house passes which they may use to get access to the golfers, to obtain autographs and photo opportunities.

Tee-off each of the 2 days is 6:00 a.m. and all are invited to be part of this historic activity in the life of the Golf Club. Admission is free, and another novelty feature is that all fans entering before 2 p.m. will receive a free raffle ticket to win one of several prizes being donated by sponsors. Hundreds of fans are expected to be in attendance.

The grounds-keeping team have been hard at work and the course is expected to be in excellent condition for the Guyana Open 2017.

Special thanks to the Sponsors: Abdools & Abdools, American Home & Beauty Supplies, Ansa Mcal, AR Printery, Aracari Resort, Assuria General Insurance, Banks DIH, Beepats, Brewsters, Cevons Waste Management, Continental Group of Companies, Crown Mining, Escape Therapy, Fab Cakes & Cupcakes, Grand Coastal Hotel, Massy Group Guyana, Mobile Outfitters, Mohamed’s Enterprise (Peppy’s), Nand Persaud, Nesha’s Flower land, NexGen Global Marketing Services, Oasis Café, Pritipaul, Regal Stationery, Southland International, and the Chilean Embassy.

More information and the course finder can be found on their Facebook page -The Guyana Open 2017.