Eyewitness in Marcus Bisram case arrested for witness tampering

A 21-year-old eyewitness in the murder of Berbice carpenter, Fayaz Narinedatt, was arrested at his Number 70 Village, Berbice home, yesterday, for witness tampering.

He allegedly tried to persuade other eyewitnesses into changing the statement they would have given to the police initially.

Kaieteur News was informed that up to press time the police were trying to locate other witnesses in the carpenter’s murder to determine how many persons the 21-year-old would have approached and asked that they change their statement.

Investigators learnt of this new development after one of the eyewitnesses went to the police and made a report.

“The individual tell the other eyewitness that they need to get those persons (suspects) out of jail and he ask the eyewitness if he can change his statement and said that the police forced him to sign the statement,” a source said.

Narinedatt’s uncle said that the 21-year-old suspect is at present at the Springlands Police Station. Investigators from the Force’s Major Crimes Unit have taken over the probe. This newspaper was informed that the same individual is being investigated for perjury. In June, last, when he was called to testify in Narinedatt’s murder, he reportedly told the court that he was forced into writing a statement—which stated that he witnessed the murder.

However, the police have video footage with the 21-year-old taking ranks to the scene and explaining what he would have seen on the night the father of two was murdered.

Early this month, a New York judge ordered that the alleged mastermind behind the murder, businessman Marcus Brian Bisram, be extradited.

Bisram will be handed over to the US marshals pending his extradition by the Secretary of State. However, there are some formalities to be handled by the Secretary of State before he can be placed on a plane.

The processing of Bisram would come in seeming record time as it was only eight months ago that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested that he be sent back to Guyana to face a murder charge in the killing of Faiyaz Narinedatt.

Narinedatt was beaten after he allegedly rebuffed Bisram’s sexual advances early November 1, last year.

Radesh Motie; Diadath Datt, 18; Harripaul Parsram, 49, and Niran Yacoob, 37, were remanded to prison for the murder.

Also charged were Bisram’s mom, Shermella Inderjali, 45, a mother of two, of Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

She and Maryanne Lionel, 25, a bank teller of Republic Bank, also of Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice were arrested during a sting operation.

They were charged for willfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.