Crown Mining Supplies supports GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup

Crown Mining Supplies under their Parsun outboard brand has supported the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) inaugural Prime Minister’s T20 Cup which is set to commence on November 27 in Georgetown.

Jaguars Captain Lean Jonson (left) and All Stars Skipper Rayed Emrit speaks with the Media ahead of this evening’s T20 clash at Providence

Crown Mining Supplies marketing manager Nadine Persaud presented a cheque to GSCL Inc Treasurer Russel Jadbeer at a simple ceremony held on Friday at their location at 9 North Road, Bourda.
In an invited comment, Persaud said that they are happy to partner with the GSCL Inc once again for such a prestigious tournament, which not only helps to promote the sport here, but also boosts tourism since a number of teams will be gracing the shores of Guyana.
She added that Softball cricket is a family oriented sport and as such she is looking forward to an exciting and successful tournament. Jadbeer expressed gratitude to the sponsor and said he is looking forward to their continued support as they look to take the sport to a new level.
The tournament, which will conclude on October 29 at Everest CC, will be played in the Open and Masters categories involving teams from New York, Florida, Canada and Guyana.
The winning team in the Open tournament will take home a trophy and $600,000 and the runner up a trophy and $100,000, while the victors in the Masters (0-45) division will pocket a trophy and $500,000 and the runner up a trophy and $100,000. Medals will also be given to members of the winning teams.
The venues earmarked to host the matches are Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), Everest Cricket Club, Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO), Police and GNICSC.
The tournament is being held in collaboration the National Sports Commission (NSC). Lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals. There will also be lots of giveaways for the fans. The drawing of fixtures will be done at 13:00hrs today at Malteenoes SC.

