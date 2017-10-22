‘Cricket Cares’ GCB/Keem’s T20 cricket …Players ready to battle at Providence for Hurricane victims

By Sean Devers

It is said that when night falls the stars come out to shine and this evening at Providence

a galaxy of cricketing stars from Guyana and the Caribbean should provide plenty of entertainment for the anticipated capacity crowd when the Guyana Cricket Board and Keem’s foundation collaborates to stage ‘Cricket Care’ T20 match from 17:00hrs to raise funds for the Hurricane victims affected by the worse Hurricane season in the Caribbean in recent times.

Led by Leon Johnson, the Guyana Jaguars with seven players who played for three different Franchises in the last CPL, while Rayad Emirt’s Caribbean All Stars include Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Kjorn Otley, Nicolas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Fidel Edwards and Jevon Searles, and a pulsating contest is expected.

The Providence track is expected to provide good bounce and carry while with recent sunshine the outfield should be lightening fast.

The Jaguars will depend on Robin Bacchus, Gajanand Singh, Chanderpaul Hemraj and Johnson to build a solid foundation against the pace of Edwards, Searles and Williams, known for his ‘notebook’ antics during the CPL.

Guyana’s strength in this format is their power hitters in Jonathon Foo, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Kemo Paul, Chris Barnwell, Ricardo Adams and Anthony Bramble.

Ronsford Beaton, Paul, Rutherford, Shepherd and Barnwell while Steven Jacobs, Veerasammy Permaul and Adams will provide the spin but If Simmons and Fletcher gets going the fans in the stands will be in for a treat.

Tickets to the party stand cost $1,500, while any of the other three stands cost $2,000, while the dancing girls, live performances from Tamika Marshall, Natural Black and ‘rubber waist’ Jomo will provide off-the field entertainment. Ansa McAl is the premium sponsor and the Carib Beer Bar will be in the party stand.

Johnson told the media yesterday that this was an important event since it would not only entertain fans but severed a humanitarian purpose in helping to rebuild the Islands and lives affected by the Hurricanes. Johnson’s mother lives in St Martin, one the Islands hit by the Hurricanes.

Emrit said that it was import for West Indian cricketers to contribute to helping fellow West Indians in their time of need and said this was done in Trinidad with a similar game. Both Captains promised a competitive game.

Tickets for this evening’s game can be bought today at the GCB office (Regent Street Bourda), Poonai’s Pharmacy (Rosehall Town), Little Rock Hotel (New Amsterdam), M&Ms (Peter’s Hall East Bank), Saro Boy Groceries (Buxton), Big Yard Auto Sales (Tuschen), Dan’s Snackette (Parika), Nimbus Water (Vreed-in-Hoop West Coast Demerara) and the Providence Stadium.

Spectators must note that there will tight security and all international regulations regarding items prohibited from the venue and car parking as at CPL matches will be observed. A car pass cost $1,000 and allows the vehicle to be parked on the tarmac inside the stadium.