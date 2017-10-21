Tragic Berbice accident …Tears as mother, two sons laid to rest

Five days after the tragic Berbice accident that killed five, the mother and two sons were laid to rest yesterday at the Le Repentir Crematorium on Princess Street. The three victims were Sabita Manglani, 43, an Immigration Consultant and her two sons, Emanuel Manglani, 18, and Ethan Ramjeet, five, all of Lot 4 Bel Air, Greater Georgetown.

The family spoke of the young Emanuel’s future which was cut short. He wanted to study in one of the Universities in the United States. His younger brother was always cheerful, they said.

Yesterday, there were scores of mourners gathered at the crematorium to grieve. The case is a tragic one. The mother is a single parent who ran an immigration office at the Maraj Building in Central Georgetown to support her two sons. She was said to be a really hardworking woman.

The accident occurred on a Sunday afternoon around 14:30 hrs when the family decided to go on a joy ride with secretary, Reshma Seeram, 28, of Leonora, West Coast Demerara and her boyfriend Dhanpaul Kishandayal, 39, of New York.

The family was heading back to Georgetown from the Number 63 Beach when the driver, Kishandayal, lost control of the vehicle due to a pothole in the middle of the Number 59 Village, Public Road. The car with licence plate, PPP 3394, reportedly spun out of control and smashed into a paddy truck with licence plate GZ 2764.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure highlighted the fact that the pothole was missed when recent works were done to the area. (Triston Carter)