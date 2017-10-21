THE PRESIDENT’S POWER TO APPOINT IS INCONTESTABLE

The legal experts will pontificate about the lawfulness of the President’s unilateral appointment of a Chairperson for the Guyana Elections Commission. The lawyers will have a field day in the courts.

The politicians and politically inclined will debate whether the President made a fool of this nation by initiating a process which has been used for the past 25 years for electing a Chairperson and then deciding to scrap that process in favour of unilaterally appointing a person of his choosing. It is the first time since the Carter formula was introduced that it has been abandoned.

There are persons who are going to defend the President’s unilateral action. It is not hard to find people in Guyana who will stick their heads in the proverbial sand.

The legal argument that the President has the power to act as he did will overshadow the bad faith in which he acted. The President initiated a process, strung out the Leader of the Opposition by rejecting the lists which were submitted based on the most contentious grounds then effectively made his own appointment.

The President has wasted a great deal of the public’s time. If he wanted, all along, to appoint someone of his choosing, he should not have initiated the process that he did.

Once he began that process, he had a moral obligation to complete it more so since he had the Leader of the Opposition prepared three lists.

The President’s power to appoint a Chairperson is incontestable. It would therefore be interesting to see what grounds the opposition will adduce in court to argue that the President’s actions were unlawful or unconstitutional. It would be hard to see how the late night swearing in of the Chairperson of the GECOM, no doubt to defeat any injunction which a court may have been inclined to grant, can now be successfully challenged.

This is not the way in which democracy is intended to operate. The PNC railed against the secret swearing in of Janet Jagan. Yet, here was this desperate evening rush to swear in the Chairperson of GECOM.

The lawyers will have their day in court but the more importantly, the court is a place of public opinion. There are many who preside in this particular court and who are worried about what this development portends for the future of democratic elections in Guyana.

The signs are worrying. Guyana now faces its gravest threat to democracy even though there was always the sneaking suspicion that the President always had a favored candidate in mind.

It, however, does not bode well for the future of democracy in Guyana that an established process, which was based on consensus, was scrapped. But there were always shades of public opinion which thought all along that this entire process would always end up with the opposition feeling that it was the victim of political mamaguy.

The implications are that there will be a complete loss of confidence in the electoral process. Given the closeness of the 2015 elections, this cannot be a happy and healthy development. All future elections henceforth will be marred by suspicions simply because of this controversial decision.

The controversy over the unilateral appointment of the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission has set Guyana back. It will engineer fears, in some quarters, that Guyana is now firmly on the road to dictatorship and that the elections of 2020 are going to be rigged by the government. It will be welcome by the supporters of the government. These two irreconcilable positions are not in the best interest of democracy.

Guyana needs to put behind it controversial elections. But the suspicion which the President’s actions will generate will put paid to such hopes.

The government and the new Elections Commission will have to do a lot of work to remove the suspicions from amongst sections of the population. As for the US Ambassador, he will insist that a crisis does not exist as yet.