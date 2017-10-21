Relocation of utilities, materials delaying $1.2B East Bank Berbice road project

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, on Thursday met with officials from Berbice to discuss infrastructural works being undertaken in the region, including the East Bank Berbice Road project.

Minister Patterson provided an update on a number of projects when he met with Regional Chairman, David Armogan and his regional councilors; Regional Executive Officer (REO), Mrs. Kim Williams-Stephens; representatives from the Community Oversight Committee (COC); and engineers from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure who are overseeing works within the region.

Minister Patterson explained that the meeting was facilitated to primarily provide an update on the East Bank of Berbice Road project, which has seen some delays.

He apologised on behalf of the Ministry for the inconveniences caused. He said that he wanted feedback from the officials as well as to share the progress of works on other Berbice projects and areas of focus in 2018.

After going through the progress of about a dozen projects already underway within the region, the focus turned to the East Bank Berbice Road.

Resident Engineer, Mr. Joel Tucker, explained that the current delays are due to ongoing relocation of utilities as well as the sourcing of materials. Nonetheless, he said, the Ministry’s team is working around the clock to get the project rolling. He added that the issue of dust pollution is being addressed through the wetting of the roadway but these efforts will be doubled by the introduction of another water tender.

The main concern going ahead, he added, is the relocation of the road’s alignment. He noted that, as part of the project, a revision of the road’s alignment is necessary to maximise the functionality and safety of the roadway. Currently, large trucks are forced to maneuver around sharp turns in some areas, with blind-spots placing road users at risk. However, Mr. Tucker said, the alignment will most likely require the re-acquisition of land gazetted as the Government of Guyana’s. In some areas, residents reside on these lands.

In response, Minister Patterson said that the government is focused on minimising the inconveniences residents may face. “We will only take what is needed; if we can avoid homes in the realignment, we will,” Minister Patterson emphasised.

He added that residents are being kept in the loop through the COC representatives and will be sensitised on the possible acquisition process.

Following the meeting, Minister Patterson visited the roadway to get a first-hand look at the challenges being experienced. He also visited works being executed by the Ministry in New Amsterdam on Main, Strand, and Republic Streets and the communities of Canje and Belvedere Housing Scheme.

During the community visits, Minister Patterson met with residents and received feedback from the residents, who expressed satisfaction with ongoing road works but requested the installation of speed bumps. According to the residents, the roads are being used as “race courses”, a situation they would like to be rectified to improve safety.

The $1.2B East Bank Berbice Road Project will feature the upgrade of nearly 5km of roadway and will include improved roadway lighting and marking; traffic signs; and the reconstruction of two bridges and two culverts.