Pan Am Indoor Hockey Cups… Argentina defeat Guyana to secure place in men’s final

By Calvin Chapman

Heading into their final group round robin match against Argentina on Friday night, hosts Guyana needed to pull off a victory by 11 goals or more to secure their maiden Pan Am final berth, but instead they were downed 3-1 by the men in blue, in front a packed home crowd at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Argentina played better hockey and the odds of Guyana’s advancement was very high not only with the overwhelming goal difference but against this strong Argentina squad that had defeated the defending champs Canada 5-3 during Wednesday evening’s play. Guyana created many chances during the first half but resolute defending from the Argentineans, who knew that only a loss by 5 goals or more, would’ve usurped them from a place in final.

It was in the 20th minute, almost on the stroke of the first half period, that the first goal was scored by Juan Eleicegui, a successful penalty corner, after his team mate had unluckily hit the cross bar of the goal moments before.

Nine (9) minutes after the first half, Alfredo Sosa doubled the Spanish speaking nation’s lead with a perfectly finished field goal from a great built up play. Three (3) minutes in the 32nd minute, Guyana’s Captain Robert France, flicked into the back of the net a fantastic trick shot after receiving a rocket of a pass from Rayon Branford which was launched from Guyana’s half of the court.

With the score 2-1 with 8 minutes remaining, any hopes of the land of many waters reaching the final which would’ve automatically see the Golden Arrow head being flow at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Cup in Germany next year, were virtually dead. And, as Guyana pressed on Joaquin Gonzalez capitalized during a counter attack and scored the winners’ third goal two minutes later, to erase any doubt of their superiority.

The finals for both male and female will illuminate the CASH this evening with the USA vs. Argentina female final at 17:35hrs and the Trinidad and Tobago vs. Argentina male final at 19:00hrs.