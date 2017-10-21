Medical staff needs retraining in face of oil discovery

With the recent oil discovery in Guyana, several things have changed and more are expected to change. Medical practitioners are being trained, since according to an instructor of West Georgia,Technical Institute in the United

States, Pamela Lewis, the expectation of such a resource being harnessed will require a well trained medical staff, taking into consideration that the discovery is both beneficial and dangerous.

Cara Lodge yesterday facilitated a training session for nursing tutors drawn from the Georgetown School of Nursing, Linden and Berbice among others.

The session was organised by the Organisation for Social and Health Advancement in Guyana (OSHAG), an institution that is bent on ensuring Guyana provides the best health care services it possibly can. It collaborated with the Georgetown School of Nursing and the Georgetown Public Hospital to have the event possible.

Sharing her knowledge on the various lecturing strategies was Pamela Lewis, Instructor at West Georgia Technical Institute, United States. She said she was delighted to be selected to share her knowledge on the issues which she recognized as a need during her last visit to Guyana in December.

Lewis said that upon her arrival home in the US, she contacted her Dean, Cecia Owens, who was glad to partner with the group.

She disclosed that as part of the partnership, the Institute donated a number of books to the Georgetown School of Nursing.

The training session will continue today and tomorrow in Berbice where community outreaches will be held.

“The session will be done so that all the nurses will have the same information,” said Lewis.

During today’s session she said, one of her colleagues is expected to conduct training on CPR certification.

She said, “With things changing every day, it is important for us to keep up and be competent, efficient and safe.”

Lewis said she is here to get nursing to the next level and she treats the training session with much importance.

President of OSHAG, Carol Bagot, shared that the organization has been conducting training in Guyana for some 14 years and she has been able to see a difference in the health sector since the initiation of the programme.

Principal Nursing Tutor for Georgetown and New Amsterdam School of Nursing, Cleopatra Barkoye, said the session was indeed beneficial and served as”refreshment” for fulltime tutors and a “fresh topic” for part time tutors. She said she was also able to benefit since capacity building is of grave importance to the health sector and has not received much attention.

Yesterday’s four hour session had 35 participants.

Each year the team visits Guyana and would do ‘work’ on cancer, health and social issues.