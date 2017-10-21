Kevin Sinclair in brilliant all-round performance

Rose Hall Town Pepsi ‘A’ defeat Hampshire

National Under-19 player and Berbice Captain Kevin Sinclair turned in a brilliant all-round performance as Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 team easily defeated Tamarind Root of Hampshire by 70 runs in a specially arranged Say No/Say Yes Programme at the Hampshire Ground. The Cricket Development Committee of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club under the leadership of Vice President Mark Papannah and Asst Organising Secretary Ravin Kissoonlall would be organising cricket matches on a weekly basis against clubs in Berbice in an effort to get club players active as no Inter-club Tournament is being organised by the Berbice Cricket Board at any level at the moment.

Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 ‘A’ Team batting first, rattled up 195 all out in 34.3 of their allotted 35-Overs with Sinclair topscoring with 104 run out with twelve sweetly struck boundaries and three sixes. Sinclair, who recently represented Guyana at the Under-19 level with fair success, opened the batting with Guyana Under-17 player Junior Sinclair and was at his brilliant best from the start. Junior Sinclair was bowled for 7 by David Prahalad in the 6th Over at 30 for 1 but Chanderpaul Govindan joined the aggressive Kevin Sinclair and together added 63 for the 2nd wicket before Govindan was caught off the bowling of R. Mahadeo for 33. Berbice Under-19 all rounder Keith Simpson then joined his captain but was soon sent packing by Kevin Amazehun for 6 at 100 for 3 in the 20th Over. Kevin Sinclair was eventually run out for 104, while Tyrese Sealy contributed 25 as the other batsmen were dismissed trying to increase the run rate as Overs ran out.

Bowling for Tamarind Root, R. Mahadeo claimed 2 wickets for 32 runs, while V. Mangal took 2 for 40. Needing to score 196 from 35-Overs to win, Tamarind Root started positively as W. Mangal and D. Prahalad added 22 in 2.2 Overs before off spinner Kevin Sinclair bowled Mangal for 10. Prahalad then had his middle stump knocked back by a lively Nicholas Lawson for 12 as the home team slipped to 29 for 2 in the 5th Over. Sinclair then took the wickets of Reno Ramsammy, Jai Tika and Kevin Mohabir as their team slipped to 60 for 5. Only I. Naidu 12, and Tyrone Ramsammy 15 offered any resistance to the Rose Hall Town Pepsi bowling attack. Kevin Sinclair completed a brilliant all-round performance by taking 5 for 21 and received support from off spinner Tyrese Sealy 2 for 20 and Berbice Left arm spinner Keith Simpson 2 for 19, Kevin Sinclair, who was on Thursday last honoured as one of the fourteen Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club National players for 2017, was named Man of the Match.

Manager of the Pepsi Under-19 team hailed the achievement of the team and noted that in the victory seasoned players like National Players Kevlon Anderson and Sylus Tyndall, Justin Gobin, Rivaldo Williams, Brandon Corlette, Joshua Wilson and Simon Naidu who were all absent due to other commitments.

The Pepsi Under-19 Team for 2017 has also successfully completed over 40 personal development projects and would be involved in several more for the year including a massive Christmas Charity Programme that includes donations of over 1,500 toys to less fortunate children, 300 food hampers for families, the 2017 Christmas Village, Christmas Party for less fortunate children and a general Feeding of the Poor project on the 18th December, 2017.