Ink Plus backs Prime Minister T20 Cup

Oct 21, 2017

The inaugural Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL INC) Organised inaugural Prime Minister T20 Cup has gained the backing of Ink Plus.
Chief Executive Officer of Ink Plus Danny Persaud yesterday presented a cheque to GSCL Inc treasurer Russel Jadbeer at the entity’s location E1/2 84 Laluni Street, Georgetown.
Persaud said that they are happy to be on board for such a tournament and wished the teams well, adding that he is looking forward to a successful tournament. Jadbeer expressed gratitude to the sponsor and said he is looking forward to their continued support.
The tournament which is being played in collaboration with National Sports Commission will be played in the Open and Masters categories featuring teams from New York, Florida and Canada as well as the three counties of Guyana.
While no entrance fee is required, the winning team in the Open category (All stars) will take home a trophy, medals and $600,000 and the runner up a trophy and $100,000.
The champion side in the Master’s segment will pocket a trophy, medals and $500,000 and the runner a trophy and $100,000. The tournament will commence on October 27 and conclude two days later. Lighted bails will be used in the competition and added entertainment will be provided by Crossover band and cheerleaders during the finals which will be played at Everest Cricket Club.
There will also be lots of giveaways for the fans.

