Hamilton Green Cup Quarterfinal match on tonight at Victoria Ground

The Hamilton Green Cup knockout football tournament continues tonight at the Victoria Community Centre ground with four (4) matches. The first three (3) matches will have 30 minutes per half and will be played in recognition of Hamilton Green’s 83rd birthday. Those initial fixtures will see Golden Grove vs. Buxton Youth developers at 18:00hrs, Plaisance vs. Victoria Scorpions at 19:00hrs and Lima Dam vs. Bagotsville at 20:00hrs.

The feature match of this evening will be a quarterfinal match up that will see East Coast side Ann’s Grove matching skills with East Banks’ Soesdyke Falcons at 21:00hrs.

Tomorrow, three quarterfinal matches will keep football fans on the East Coast buzzing as action at Victoria ground will continue with Uitvlugt vs. Mile Rock at 17:00hrs, Police vs. Silver Shattas at 19:00hrs and Den Amstel vs. Winners’ Connection at 21:00hrs.

The winners’ of the tournament will receive a top prize of $500,000.The runner up team will receive $250,000, 3rd place $150,000 while loser of the third place playoff will receive $100,000 to round off the $1 Million total prize purse.