Guyana senior men’s football team invited to international friendly matches

Latest update October 21st, 2017 12:55 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has accepted invitations from the Football Federation of Indonesia and the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) for International Friendly Matches.
The TTFA will accommodate the GFF Senior Men’s National Team for a match on the 14th November at the Ato Bolton Stadium in Trinidad. Later, the Football Federation of Indonesia will accommodate the Senior Men’s National Team for another match on the 25th November in
Indonesia. Guyana is also set to play a premier league team from Indonesia as a warm up to their game versus the Indonesian Senior Men’s National Team.
In brief remarks, GFF Technical Director, Ian Greenwood said: “This will be the first time we’ve played outside of the Confederation or played in Asia.
It will be a fantastic opportunity for our players to experience a different type of play and a different type of opposition. The GFF
Technical Department has been pushing our players to have adaptable skills and function effectively in any environment as we are looking to build in 2018 which will be a competitive year.”
Interim Senior Men’s National Coach, Wayne Dover expressed: “These games are very important as they will allow for assessment of our team’s caliber and serve as platforms to expose our local talent.
Should we get a positive result it will argue well for sponsorship, attract more local players to the fraternity and improve our Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) ranking. All this will serve to create a firm national team that can truly reflect a strong Guyana National Team.”
Oct 21, 2017
Oct 21, 2017
Oct 21, 2017
Oct 21, 2017
Oct 21, 2017
