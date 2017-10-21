Guyana bracing fuh Hurricane Jagdeo

It tek hurricanes to bruck up St Maarten, Barbuda, Dominica, Puerto Rico and couple place in de United States. When people talk bout mash up dem mean real blows. Some place look like if people tek wood and just throw dem all over de place.

Some people can’t even tell wheh dem house been because all over look like a garbage pile. Dem boys did remember when de earthquake lick up Haiti. De city look like a rock pile. That was another situation wheh it look to some people like de world end. Nuff of dem move from middle class to pavement dwellers.

All this time Guyana deh limping along. It didn’t have to get hurricane or earthquake to get de same number of blackout all dem country that dem hurricane hit. Long before hurricane Guyanese getting blackout.

Dem same country begging fuh help. Dem boys seh that some part of Puerto Rico that get blackout when de hurricane come get back lights and de people enjoying more lights than Guyana that never even feel a hurricane.

In another couple days Guyana gun look like St Maarten, Dominica and Barbuda. Jagdeo tell Soulja Bai that he gun bruck up de country, and all because Soulja Bai put he own man to head de Elections Commission.

And when politicians in Guyana talk bout bruck up dem mean that dem can do wuss that any hurricane and earthquake. When dem had no earthquake Guyana had some roads that when rain fall people coulda drown inside.

When dem had no hurricane people deh inside dem house and de next thing you know is that de house fall down. Guyana is a country that know how to get destroyed even when nature ain’t put its hand pun it. Is a country that de Man above know that He couldn’t mek mistake. He know that if he did put Guyana in de hurricane belt nobody woulda ever hear bout this country.

Is now people understand why Guyanese does lef this country and go to a country wheh hurricane does lick up. Dem feel safer. In fact, dem know dem would see more development even after a hurricane than if dem stay in Guyana now that Jagdeo talking bout destabilization.

Talk half and watch how Guyana preparing fuh hurricane Jagdeo.