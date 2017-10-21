GFF successfully concludes CONCACAF D licence course

Latest update October 21st, 2017 12:55 AM
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) successfully concluded the Confederation of North Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) D License course on the 14th October in the GFF boardroom.
Present at the completion were GFF Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, Youth Development Officer, Bryan Joseph and CONCACAF Instructors, Anton Corneal and Vincent Earl Ganzberg.
In an invited comment, Greenwood said: “The Federation is pleased with the participation of the candidates; they were always engaged and always asking questions of Instructors.
We improved on last year’s D License course by revising the paper work with coaches in the evenings rather than closing in the afternoon with practical session.
The GFF Technical staff conducted the evening sessions and it proved very beneficial. We’ll get the results of the D License from CONCACAF over the next few weeks.”
The five-day programme catered to 30 participants that comprised coaches from the Elite Clubs and GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centres (ATCs) and was conducted by CONCACAF Instructors.
